Carley Davis earned a college degree 16 days before walking across the stage to grab her high school diploma.
Wait. Really?
The Maquoketa High School grad took advantage of every opportunity presented to her over the past four years, and the 2022 Telegraph Herald Scholar-Athlete earned an associate degree through Clinton Community College weeks before officially graduating high school.
“The college graduation was before my high school graduation, so I had a college degree before a high school diploma,” said Davis, who held a 4.0 grade point average and was ranked at the top of her class to serve as co-valedictorian. “That is kind of cool when you think about it.”
An associate degree is an academic program taken at the undergraduate level, aiming to give students the basic technical and academic knowledge and transferable skills they need to go on to employment or further study in their chosen field. It typically takes two years full-time to complete an associate degree, and for some students, the degree provides preparation for a bachelor’s degree, while for others it’s a qualification in its own right in helping to improve employment prospects.
For Davis, it’s just the tip of the iceberg.
“The counselors after my freshman year saw that I did really well and thought maybe I’d be interested in taking college classes,” said Davis, who finished on the community college’s President’s List every semester. “As soon as I started sophomore year I started taking the classes. I didn’t take many high school electives, I only took required courses and then the college classes. Many of the classes were online, so that it made it a little easier and I’m getting a college degree.
“I saw it as a great opportunity and to do it for free was something I felt I should take advantage of. Just tried to stay on task and manage my time between all the sports and working all semester.”
While graduating with high honors at the community college and being named an Iowa Governor’s Scholar for her high school efforts, Davis still found time to be a student class representative and a National Honor Society class representative all four years, and also worked as a cashier at Theisen’s in Maquoketa for the past two years.
“It’s pretty crazy at times and I didn’t have a lot of down time,” Davis said. “I was in a sport all three seasons during the school year and worked every other weekend on top if it. I found time for hanging out with friends, and I think I found a good way to balance academics, work, sports and relationships all really well. A lot of my relationships with friends are through sports, and working is just a work ethic thing. I need gas money and food money for after my games, so it all just kind of fell into place.”
Davis earned three varsity letters in basketball, two letters apiece in volleyball and soccer, and one in track for the Cardinals. At 6-foot-2, Davis played center for the basketball team and developed into a talent that can contribute at the college level.
“The leadership wasn’t necessarily vocal, it was by example,” Maquoketa girls basketball coach James Doepke said. “The way she transformed herself from her eighth grade year to her current build as a senior, that’s dedication and hard work. For her to be able to play at the next level is a testimony to how far she’s come. As an eighth grader, she was the tallest girl on the floor and that’s it. She transformed herself with an impressive work ethic to get to this point.
“Her ability to do the work on the basketball floor with an AA in college and a 4.0 in high school, and the time she put into other sports, I’m just excited to see where she goes. It’s classroom first, basketball second and making the right choices on and off the court. The girls got the message.”
Davis averaged 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game over her senior season and will continue her career at the NAIA level with St. Ambrose University in Davenport, where she’ll major in business management. She earned scholarships both academically and athletically for the Fighting Bees, with her goal as a career to go into hospitality as an operations manager at a resort.
“I don’t like having down time,” Davis said. “I’d rather be super busy than ever bored. Falling in love with basketball my junior year and getting more recognition from coaches, that sort of opened my eyes because I never thought I could continue playing in college. I went into my senior year knowing I wanted to play in college and started looking at teams and how I could fit. St. Ambrose really stood out with how the team utilizes their posts really well and it was what I wanted for schooling, too. It all fell into place and it was supposed to be.”
Davis highly recommends working for an AA while in high school, but expect to put in the work.
“Just don’t be afraid that it’s going to be too much,” she said. “If you really want it you can balance it all. There is a way to balance athletics, academics, relationships and work if you want it bad enough.”
