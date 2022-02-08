Peter Ragen scored 17 points and Jaylin McCants added 16 as Dubuque beat Luther, 67-50, on Monday in Decorah, Iowa.
Dubuque (15-6, 10-2 American Rivers Conference) won for the ninth time in 10 games.
Nebraska Wesleyan 76, Loras 67 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Ali Sabet scored 17 points and Rowan McGowen and Griffen Clark added 11 apiece as the Duhawks (14-7, 6-6 A-R-C) lost on the road.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clear Creek-Amana 43, Dyersville Beckman 35 — At Tiffin, Iowa: Logan Goedken scored 12 points, but the Trailblazers suffered their seventh consecutive loss.
Scales Mound 66, Polo 30 — At Polo, Ill.: Ben Werner, Benjamin Vandigo and Sam Cocagne scored 12 points apiece as the Hornets collected their program-record 25th win of the season and the 199th of coach Erik Kudronowicz’s career.
Cuba City 69, Platteville 56 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Carter Olson scored 25 points, Ian Hinderman added 15 and Max Lucey 13, and the Cubans beat the Hillmen.
Benton 71, Shullsburg 45 — At Benton, Wis.: Rex Blaine exploded for 30 points, Nathan Keleher added 12 and Chad Haffele 10, and the Zephyrs blitzed the Miners.
Mineral Point 63, Iowa-Grant 49 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Pointers rolled past the Panthers in SWAL action.
Ithaca/Weston 60, Belmont 59 — At Ithaca, Wis.: The co-op clipped the Braves in a non-conference tilt.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monticello 47, Bellevue 44 — At Monticello, Iowa: The Panthers edged the Comets in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Galena 47, Warren 31 — At Warren, Ill.: Gracie Furlong scored eight of her 17 points during a 16-2 run in the first quarter, and Addie Hefel chipped in 12 points as the Pirates defeated the Warriors.
Platteville 67, Cuba City 32 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored a game-high 17 points, Lizzie Poller added 14 and Hailey Weigel had 13, and the Hillmen rolled past the Cubans.
Prairie du Chien 79, River Valley 24 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn scored 22 points and Shayla Straka added 10 as Prairie du Chien dominated River Valley.
Fennimore 51, Benton 28 — At Benton, Wis.: The Golden Eagles routed the Zephyrs in a non-conference matchup.
Southwestern 66, Boscobel 58 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Wildcats topped the Bulldogs in SWAL action.