Isaiah Hammerand’s third-place finish in 16:15 led Western Dubuque to third place in the team standings at its home cross country meet on Thursday.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy won the team title with 42 points, followed by Marion (52).
Quentin Nauman (17:14) and Derek Fangmann (17:18) placed seventh and eighth, respectively, to give the Bobcats three runners inside the top 10.
Cascade (215) placed eighth and was led by Adam Knepper (18:00) in 22nd place. Dubuque Wahlert (253) placed ninth and was paced by Jayden Brookins (17:38) 14th-place effort.
Keaton Reimer (17:51) was the top runner for Clayton Ridge in 16th, Jacob Schlarmann (19:05) paced Beckman Catholic in 54th and Breckin Downey (20:05) crossed first for Maquoketa in 81st.
Western Dubuque’s Alyssa Klein took the girls individual title at her home meet with a time of 20:36. The Bobcats finished eighth overall with 184 team points.
Julia Mertz (20:58) finished third to front Beckman Catholic to a second-place finish as team with 77 points.
Dubuque Wahlert (101) came in third and was led by Lucy Murphy (21:43) in 14th place. Cascade (184) was seventh and fronted by Hallie Kelchen (21:32 in ninth place.
Monticello was the girls team champion with 44 points.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Dubuque Hempstead 96, Waterloo 88 — At DCSD Aquatic Center: Nora Davis (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Kate Duehr (100 backstroke, 100 freestyle) and Kenzie Tomkins (50 freestyle, 500 freestyle) each won multiple events to lead the Mustangs to a dual win.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Beckman Catholic 3, Bellevue 0 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers swept the Comets, 25-15, 25-17, 25-11 in River Valley Conference action.
Anamosa 3, Cascade 1 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Raiders topped the Cougars, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 26-24, in a River Valley Conference contest despite Corinne Rea leading Cascade with 14 digs, nine kills and two aces. Alyssa Lux added 16 digs and Molly Roling 18 assists for the Cougars.
North Linn 3, Maquoketa Valley 0 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Lynx swept the Wilcats, 25-20, 25-13, 25-16, in a Tri-Rivers Conference match.
Galena 2, Stockton 0 — At Stockton, Ill.: Gracie Furlong’s 11 kills helped improve the Pirates to 20-1 on the season with a straight-set win, 25-11, 25-7.
West Carroll 2, East Dubuque 1 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Hailey Heiar delivered 15 kills, but the Warriors fell in three sets, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17.
River Ridge 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: The Wildcats best the Hornets in a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference matchup, 25-19, 26-24.
Southwestern 3, Boscobel 0 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Laila Theill contributed 14 digs and two service aces as the Wildcats (16-6) won in straight sets.
GIRLS GOLF
Kirsch 1st — At Black River Falls, Wis.: Lancaster’s Brianna Kirsch shot an 81 to finish first in a WIAA Division 2 regional at Skyline Golf Course. The Flying Arrows won the team title with 388 points to advance to next week’s sectional round.
