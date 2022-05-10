Add two more girls wrestling programs to the mix next season.
The Dubuque Community School District announced Monday that both Hempstead and Senior would add programs when the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union officially sanctions the sport for its first season next year.
“The sanctioning of girls wrestling opens up a new varsity athletic opportunity for the young women in our high schools who have so much to contribute to the sport,” Joe Maloney, the district’s director of activities and athletics, said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome a new group of competitors and can’t wait to see our inaugural teams in action.”
Pending school board approval, Brock Haas has been hired to lead the Hempstead girls program, while Keith Kohl will lead the Rams.
Haas has taught science at Hempstead since 2014 and has been an assistant with the Mustangs’ program the last 12 years. He was a state medalist for Hempstead under his father, Chuck Haas.
As an assistant, Brock Haas has coached 58 state qualifiers, 25 state place-winners and helped lead the Mustangs to two state dual appearances.
Kohl, a science teacher at Senior for the last eight years, has worked with the Rams’ female wrestlers for the last four years at practices and club tournaments. The 2008 Senior graduate has also spent time as an assistant coach for the Rams.