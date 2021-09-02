Nate Obbink finished with a 5-over par 77 to place eighth overall, leading the Dubuque Senior boys golf team to fifth place out of 11 teams on Wednesday at the Davenport Assumption Invitational in Davenport, Iowa.
The Rams closed with a team score of 346 at Emeis Golf Course. Pleasant Valley won the team title with a 304.
Owen King fired an 84 for Senior, while Ryan Uthe added a 91 and Cameron O’Donnell a 94 to round out the score. Tony Zuccaro chipped in a 96 and Aydan Lyons a 105, but neither counted toward the team score.
Freeport Aquin 184, East Dubuque 196 — At Park Hills Golf Course: Lane Pierson shot a 2-over-par 38 to lead Aquin. Brody Tashner led the Warriors with a 46.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Loras 2, St. Norbert 0 — At DePere, Wis.: Hempstead grad Erin Rieckens set up Bella Talbot’s goal in the 36th minute and scored one of her own in the 59th as Loras won its season debut.
UW-Platteville 1, Monmouth 0 (2 OT) — At Platteville, Wis.: Alyssa Peterson’s goal in the 104th minute lifted the Pioneers.
Dubuque 1, Grinnell 0 — At Dubuque: Brooke Brodzinski scored in the 31st minute to lead the Spartans to victory in their season opener.
Clarke 1, Benedictine 0 — At Lisle, Ill.: Shannon Catchur scored in the 40th minute as the Pride improved to 2-1.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
MSOE 4, UW-Platteville 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Zach Thompson scored twice for Milwaukee School of Engineering. Quincy Ott found the net in the 81st minute for Platteville.
Loras 4, St. Norbert 4 (2 OT) — At DePere, Wis.: Kevin Kucaba, Juan Jose Arias, Jared Block and Alex Beausoleil scored goals for the Duhawks.
BOYS PREP cross country
Griebel paces Bellevue — At Bellevue, Iowa: Payton Griebel ran a 12:52 to lead the host school to the team title in the Bellevue Twilight Meet on Tuesday night.
GIRLS PREP cross country
Beauchamp leads Mohawks — At Bellevue, Iowa: Holly Beauchamp ran a 15:45to lead Bellevue Marquette to the team title in the Bellevue Twilight Meet on Tuesday night.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Stockton 2, Polo 0 — At Stockton, Ill.: Kenze Haas floored 10 kills and had 10 digs, and Kacy Wright put up 12 assists as the Blackhawks swept, 25-22, 25-21.