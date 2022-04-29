Brevin Lee took the modified game plan and executed it effectively.
The East Dubuque senior right-hander struck out seven and scattered four hits in a key 5-3 victory over Warren/Stockton on Thursday night at the University of Dubuque.
The Warriors (9-7, 4-4 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) avenged a 6-4 loss to the Warhawks (13-4, 6-1 NUIC) on Tuesday and kept alive their chances at a high seed for the postseason tournament. The two teams tied for the conference championship a year ago but are currently chasing unbeaten Fulton.
“We noticed a few things from playing them the other night, so we worked on pitch selection and location a lot for this game,” said Lee, who went six innings and earned the victory. “It was rewarding to see it pay off, because we really needed this game. If we would have lost, the best seed we could have gotten would have been a 3, but this at least gives us a chance to still get a 1 or a 2, which would be huge.”
The Warhawks got to Lee in the top of the second inning when Ian Broshous reached on a hit batsman and eventually came around to score on a balk. Blaze Janecke made it 2-0 when he hustled to beat out an infield single, allowing Kyler Cornelius to come across.
“We’ve had a few things go against us this season, and you start to say, ‘Oh no, here we go again,’” East Dubuque coach Brandon Tashner said. “But we’ve done a much better job of putting those things behind us and battling back. And we came right back tonight.”
Colin Sutter walked to lead off the bottom of the second, took second on a passed ball and eventually came across on a Brody Tashner base hit to left field.
Two innings later, the Warriors tied it. Sam Huntington reached on his second hit batsman of the game before being erased on Tashner’s fielder’s choice, but Ben Montag followed with a two-out triple to right field to drive in the second run.
“Our coaches always tell us, no matter the situation, to be aggressive at the plate and believe in yourself,” Montag said. “On this team, we believe in everyone who goes up there with a bat in his hands.
“It feels great to come through. But I’m not in that situation if Brevin isn’t pitching great, Colin isn’t catching a great game and our defense isn’t playing as well as it did. It was a group effort.”
Warren/Stockton missed a golden opportunity in the top of the fifth. Austin Chumbler led off with a triple to right field, but Lee regrouped to strike out Drew Mensendike and Caleb Mammoser before coaxing cleanup hitter Alex Marsden into a pop up to shortstop Angel Reyes.
“Credit their pitcher for getting out of that one, but we have to do a better job of putting the ball in play,” Warren/Stockton 42-year coach Jim Nielsen said. “We had the right guys up in that situation, but that’s baseball sometimes.”
The Warriors went ahead for good in the bottom of the fifth without the benefit of a hit. The first four batters in the inning reached on walks, with Lee scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch and Reyes coming across on Sutter’s sacrifice fly to centerfield to make it 4-2.
East Dubuque added an unearned run in the sixth to make it 5-2. Montag drew a one-out walk, advanced when Eben Sertle reached on an error and scored on Lee’s sacrifice fly to centerfield.
East Dubuque finished with only two hits against three Warhawks hurlers but reached on six walks, three hit batsmen and two errors.
“You have to make the most of what they give you, and tonight we were a little more aggressive on the basepaths,” Brandon Tashner said. “We’ve had games where we’ve only given up a couple of hits and gotten beat, too. This time of year, with the playoffs around the corner, you have to be ready for anything.”
Warren/Stockton scratched out a run against reliever Tashner in the top of the seventh to account for the final margin. Janecke drew a walk and Mensendike singled before Mammoser grounded out to third baseman Sertle to drive in Chumbler, who reached on a fielder’s choice.
“The last three runs East Dubuque got, they didn’t get a hit, and that can’t happen,” Nielsen said. “East Dubuque only got three hits off us the other day, too, so it wasn’t like they’ve been hitting us. You just can’t afford to walk people, and a couple of plays we didn’t make ended up costing us, too.”
Because of inclement weather Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Brandon Tashner pushed to get the game moved to UD’s artificial turf field for what turned out to be a sunny afternoon.
“We’re super appreciative of UD for accommodating us, especially considering the importance of this game,” he said. “It would have been a shame not to get this game in today, considering how nice the weather turned out.”