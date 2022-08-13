DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Separated by 17 years and more than 1,000 miles, but forever bonded by the love of baseball.
Friends and former colleagues Jeff “Coop” Klein, a Balltown, Iowa native, and Garry Tye, of Montana, made a pact last season to attend Thursday’s Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams if somehow the opportunity presented itself.
“I said, ‘If I get the opportunity to get tickets, will you come?’” Klein asked his buddy.
“Absolutely, positively. I’m there,” Tye responded, without hesitation.
Klein now resides in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and with Tye located in the northwest, the two have not seen each other since 2005.
But baseball brought them back together.
Klein was lucky enough to gather tickets to Thursday’s contest and Tye held true to his word.
“I met Jeff 24 years ago when we were coworkers and ever since we met, we’ve talked about baseball,” Tye said. “We both love it and we share stories back and forth, and it’s really good to be here to spend some time with him on this field.”
Immediately after stepping on to the old move site diamond, Klein and Tye shared a game of catch along the third base line. But it wasn’t the first time the two tossed the ball around that day.
Proudly sporting a maroon “Balltown Baseball” T-shirt, Klein and his buddy previously shared a catch at the Holy Cross and New Vienna ballfields.
“We stopped at Holy Cross where Jeff played high school ball, and it was really cool to be there and share that moment with him and get to know where he grew up playing ball,” Tye said.
Shortly after Klein and Tye wrapped up their catch at the movie site, another 17-year gap was bridged.
Klein reunited with his former high school coach and longtime Ghost Player, Dennis Rima. Klein was a player on the 1985 Leo High School fall state-championship baseball team, which Rima coached.
“Being here now with Coop, that’s icing on the cake,” Rima said. “The cake is the Field of Dreams, the frosting is the game tonight, the lit candle at the top is being here with the Coopster because this is special. It’s all about baseball, and that’s what we did. That’s what we were all about.”
The former coach and player hadn’t connected in person since the 20-year reunion of Leo’s title in 2005, but Klein still values the life lessons he learned from his old skipper.
“This was my mentor,” Klein said. “I didn’t know some of it at the time, but years later there’s lessons learned from Coach that I’ve taken and applied to my life.”
Before Klein and Tye resumed their game of catch, Klein took an extended look around the old movie site and noticed people of all ages doing the same.
“We’re all brothers and sisters here,” Klein said. “I get to go from being 52 to being a kid again. That’s what it’s really all about. That’s what makes this a special day.”
Three different people. All uniquely separated by 17 years, but brought together in one special place through their love of America’s pastime.
“Baseball transcends,” Rima said. “It just transcends.”
