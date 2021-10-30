MADISON, Wis. — The Big Ten West Division runs through Camp Randall Stadium.
Again.
Wisconsin solidified control over its own destiny. Iowa, meanwhile, saw a once-promising season continue to spiral out of control.
The Badgers’ defense held Iowa to negative yardage over its first five drives and collected three turnovers and six sacks to knock off the No. 9-ranked Hawkeyes, 27-7, on Saturday.
Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) won for the eighth time in nine meetings to reclaim the Heartland Trophy from Iowa and players celebrated with the trophy and the student section on the field after the game.
The Badgers lead the all-time series, 49-44-2 and snapped the Hawkeyes’ streak of 29 consecutive games allowing 24 or fewer points.
“It’s great to have that trophy case filled up,” said Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz, who ran for two touchdowns and threw for another. “A lot of people counted us out. Everybody in that locker room, that never even crossed our mind.”
Iowa fell to 6-3, 3-2 in the Big Ten, and will see another big tumble in the top 25 after its second consecutive loss. The then-No. 2-ranked Hawkeyes lost to Purdue, 24-7, prior to last week’s bye, and saw their College Football Playoff and Big Ten title hopes come crashing back to Earth on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes need to win out and have Wisconsin lose at least one more game in order to reach the Big Ten title game for the second time in program history.
On the other side, Wisconsin just needs to keep winning to reach Indianapolis after a dismal 1-3 start to the season. Minnesota is the only remaining team with a winning record on the Badgers’ schedule and will visit Camp Randall on Nov. 13.
“It’s definitely a big win, but every win is a big win,” said Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton, who had one of the Badgers’ three fumble recoveries. “It’s hard to win out there, but we cherish every game we have together and especially the wins that we have with each other, and then we move on to the next week.”
Mertz completed 11 of 22 passes for 104 yards. He had three QB sneaks, two for touchdowns. Braelon Allen ran for 104 yards on 20 carries.
Iowa could do nothing offensively in the first half. Wisconsin, meanwhile, had little trouble moving up and down the field on the Hawkeye defense.
Mertz threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jake Ferguson late in the opening quarter and Collin Larsh kicked a 29-yard field goal early in the second to stake the Badgers to a 10-0 lead.
It was already a tough start for Iowa, but it got even rougher after that.
Petras was sacked and fumbled, and Benton recovered at the Hawkeyes’ 8.
Iowa’s defense held for four consecutive plays and took over inside its own 1. But on the second snap of the ensuing drive, Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbled the handoff, Wisconsin’s Noah Burks recovered at the 1, and Mertz kept it for a 1-yard touchdown and a 17-0 lead with 7:40 left in the first half.
“If you can get the ball to your offense inside the 5, you can’t ask for a better spot than that,” Burks said. “Just giving them the most opportunity and great field position. That’s our goal. We want to do that with turnovers, three-and-outs, all that stuff.”
If that wasn’t bad enough, Iowa’s defense forced a punt, but return man Max Cooper muffed the catch and Wisconsin recovered at the Hawkeyes’ 18. Larsh kicked a 32-yard field goal for a 20-0 advantage with 2:51 left in the half.
Iowa finally picked up its initial first down of the game on Petras’ 12-yard pass to Sam LaPorta with 90 seconds left in the half, but the Hawkeyes punted it away three snaps later and went to the locker room trailing by 20.
Wisconsin outgained Iowa, 192-17 in the opening half and held an 11-1 edge in first downs. The Hawkeyes didn’t run a single play in Badgers territory until after halftime.
Iowa finally advanced across the 50 on its opening possession of the second half, denting the scoreboard on Petras’ 1-yard sneak with 8:21 left in the third.
The Hawkeyes crossed the midfield stripe again on their next possession, but turned the ball over on downs at the Wisconsin 39.
Mertz scored his second 1-yard rushing touchdown with 12:54 left to extend Wisconsin’s lead back to 20.
Petras was replaced by backup Alex Padilla midway through the fourth quarter. Petras finished the day 9 of 19 for 93 yards and was sacked five times. Padilla went 3-for-6 for 39 yards and was sacked once.
Wisconsin held Iowa to 24 rushing yards, the fewest yards the Badgers have allowed to Iowa since at least 1997.
“Iowa says they’re physical, but I feel like we’re more physical than they are,” Benton said. “I feel like we proved that today.”