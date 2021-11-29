Here is a capsule preview of the area girls basketball teams competing in the River Valley and Upper Iowa Conferences:
RIVER VALLEY CONFERENCE
BELLEVUE
Coach — Scott Jess (first season)
Last season — 20-2, 17-1 RVC North
Key returning players — Mariah Hueneke (Sr., G); Kalesia DeShaw (Jr., G); Ka’Lynn DeShaw (Jr., F)
Promising newcomers — Claire Dunne (Sr., F); Jordan Beasley (Sr., G); Adessa Leibfried (Jr., F); Morgan Meyer (Jr., F); Delaney Dunne (Jr., G); Teagan Humphrey (Soph., G/F); Kate Dunne (Fr., F); Adalynne Leach (Soph., F/C)
Outlook — The Comets graduated three of their top four scoring leaders from last year’s team that came within a win of a state tournament berth. Hueneke (6.8ppg) returns as the sole senior that saw any significant playing time last season, and will be looked upon as a leader to this fairly inexperienced group. Kalesia (7.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and Ka’Lynn (5.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg) DeShaw were key contributors a year ago and will need to be even bigger factors this season if the Comets want to make another run. Bellevue will feature an up-tempo style of play, but the graduation of some key players from last year’s team leaves them thin on varsity experience.
CASCADE
Coach — Mike Sconsa (17th season)
Last season — 15-7, 14-4 RVC North
Key returning players — Ally Hoffman (Sr., G); Megan Smith (Sr., G); Laura Otting (Sr., F); Taryn Hoffman (Jr., G); Alyssa Lux (Jr.,G); Devin Simon (Jr., G); Maggie McDermott (Soph., F); Claudia Noonan (Soph., G)
Promising newcomers — Ella Otting (Jr., F); Margo Rausch (Jr., G); Josie Manternach (Fr., F); Molly Roling (Fr., G)
Outlook — Cascade returns its two scoring leaders from last year’s team that was 10 games above .500 in conference play, but were ousted by Dyersville Beckman in the regional semifinals. Hoffman (12.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.6 spg) and Lux (15.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg) will carry the bulk of the scoring responsibilities, as they hope to avenge that postseason defeat by leading their team to a deeper run this winter. The Cougars also return a number of players that saw significant playing time last season, and that experience will be crucial as their roles increase this year. Coach Sconsa likes his team’s depth, and hopes his younger players can bring some consistent scoring to the lineup.
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Ashley Funk
Last season — 9-11, 6-9 UIC
Key returning players — Samantha Spielbauer (Jr., F); Molly Kann (Sr., G); Whitley Harber (Sr., G); JayLyn Moore (Sr., F); Camdyn Deutmeyer, Jr., F/C)
Promising newcomer — Amyra Millard (Fr.)
Outlook — The Eagles hovered around the .500 mark all season last winter and hope to make a leap in the Upper Iowa Conference standings this season. A few winning streaks this year could move them from the middle of the pack to the upper half of the conference. While they did graduate their top two scorers, Clayton Ridge brings back seniors Harber (5.9 ppg), Moore (5.7ppg), and junior Deutmeyer (5.3 ppg, 5.7), among other players who saw consistent playing time a year ago.