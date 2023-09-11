The Dubuque Senior girls cross country team placed its top four runners within the top 18 on Saturday en route to winning the Luther All-American Invitational team title in Decorah, Iowa.
Keelee Leitzen took the individual title in 18:24.70 in leading Dubuque Hempstead to a fourth-place finish.
Claire Hoyer finished fifth overall to lead Senior, while Emma Chesterman and Briel Bechen went 15-16 and Nevaeh Kessler placed 18th. Emily Gorton rounded out the Rams’ score by finishing 30th. Senior finished with 79 points, 13 ahead of Prior Lake (Minn.).
Hempstead’s Evie Henneberry took 12th, followed by Maggie Henneberry (31st), Mylee Lange (33rd) and Natalie Leitzen (67th).
Platteville took 26th in the 32-team event. Leanna Borkovec led the Hillmen by finishing 140th.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Loras 3, Concordia (Wis.) 0 — At Mequon, Wis.: Lauren Riggle and Katie Callahan netted one goal apiece off assists from Emerson Gasmann less than two minutes apart to give Loras a 2-0 advantage at the half on Saturday night. Hannah Schmitz scored the final goal of the contest with just over 23 minutes remaining off assists from Izzy Russmann and Riggle. Loras (4-0) took 24 total shots and put 14 of them on target, and Kyndal Kells earned the win in the net.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
UW-Platteville 1, UW-Superior 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: In the second half, UW-Superior broke through first, scoring a goal in the 58th minute with a shot made off a deflected shot following a corner kick. The lead would not last for even a minute as the Pioneers answered back with a goal by Lucas Schoeneberg assisted by Danny Gutzwiller following a corner kick.
UW-Platteville totaled six shots in the second half with five on goal. The Yellowjackets added eight shots in the second half with six on goal.