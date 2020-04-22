Boone McDermott has always known he was capable of wrestling at the highest level in college.
He’s earned himself the chance.
McDermott, the reigning National Junior College Athletic Association heavyweight champion for Iowa Central Community College, announced Wednesday that he had committed to wrestle for Rutgers University next season.
“I’m going to Jersey, baby,” McDermott said Wednesday afternoon after finishing up classes in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
McDermott, who won the 2018 Iowa Class 3A 220-pound state championship during Dubuque Wahlert’s run to the team title, will have three seasons of eligibility remaining and can wrestle for the Scarlet Knights immediately in the fall.
“It’s a big weight off my chest and I’ve worked my whole life for this,” McDermott said. “It’s awesome to see that it’s finally paying off.”
McDermott chose Rutgers over Northern Iowa, Oregon State, Fresno State, Northern Illinois and Purdue.
Rutgers, located in Piscataway, N.J., quickly rose to the top of the list after staff began pursuing McDermott during the season.
“They actually contacted my coach, kind of December, January, and were all about it right away,” he said. “They wanted to get me out there as soon as possible and … get me signed.”
McDermott took his visit in late February, prior to the NJCAA national tournament. At that point, the decision was sealed.
“Immediately I was hooked. I loved the coaches and the team and not only that, but all the staff thar helps with everything with the wrestling program,” he said. “It’s also just the atmosphere there. It just screams wrestling. I felt it the whole time I was there, especially the dual I was able to sit there with Illinois. The atmosphere inside the (Rutgers Athletic Center) was just insane. That’s definitely something I want to be part of and I want to wrestle in front of a Jersey crowd.”
McDermott went 36-1 for the Tritons this season, registering 21 victories by fall and four by major decision. He outscored opponents, 244-43, and scored 62 takedowns while allowing just six.
He pinned his first four opponents at the national tournament in Council Bluffs, Iowa, before winning a 4-0 decision over Ellsworth’s Darrell Mason in the final.
The tournament was one of only two college national championships to conclude before the coronavirus pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel all three divisions of its national championships.
“Juco actually got a lot more love because we were one of the very few that got to have their tournament, and so it was nice to finally get looked at a little bit more by everybody,” McDermott said.
Rutgers was 10-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten Conference last season.
McDermott is confident he will earn a spot in the starting lineup. He’s got big plans.
“I’m going to make some noise, that’s for sure,” he said. “I’m excited though. I’m excited to have the competition there and hopefully they set up a tough schedule for me because I want to let everyone know, hey, I’m here and you’re going to have to deal with me.”