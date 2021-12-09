After a stellar sophomore season, Dyersville Beckman’s Padraig Gallagher has picked up right where he left off.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week has averaged 26.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game as the Trailblazers opened the season with three straight wins. Gallagher, who earned second-team all-state honors last season, averaged 13.6 points per game as a sophomore.
“He is one of those kids who puts in an incredible amount of work, and he does it because he loves the game,” Dyersville Beckman coach Michael Molony said. “He’s so mature for being just a junior in high school, and it’s been impressive to watch him grow.”
Gallagher has been playing basketball year-round for several years, competing in a travel league from Cedar Falls.
“I love being able to compete against some of the best athletes in the country,” Gallagher said. “It has helped me improve my game so much.”
Gallagher said he would not have individual success without the help of his teammates.
“We have a great team this year that has great chemistry with one another on the court,” Gallagher said. “We read each other well and know where each other is going to be. It just makes the game much more fun when you can play with guys like that.”
The team dynamic also pleases Molony.
“Padraig is surrounded by really great teammates who allow him to get open,” he said. “He is just a great kid on and off the court, and we love having him be a pillar that we can build a program around.”
Gallagher, who also played football for the Trailblazers squad that reached the Class 1A state semifinals this fall, said he loves the fast pace of basketball.
“You’re constantly moving, and I love that,” he said. “It’s so much different than any other sport.”
Although he is only a junior, Gallagher has developed into one of the leaders of this year’s team.
“I am a lot more confident in my game this year, and I can thank my older teammates for taking me under their wing,” he said. “I hope that I can be someone the younger guys can look up to.”
Added Molony: “He makes it a point to help the other guys on the team, and he gets everyone out there to really enjoy the sport, even if it might not be their favorite one to play. He’s just a terrific kid, and I’m excited that he’s going to be around for a while yet.”