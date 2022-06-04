DES MOINES — This was the place Dyersville Beckman was striving to reach once again.
Just getting back to the state tournament was a major source of pride.
That doesn’t mean ending the season two wins short of a state championship doesn’t hurt.
“It’s tough. It’s tough to face that and know that you’re done playing soccer and done with high school,” Beckman midfielder Conner Grover said Friday after the second-seeded Trailblazers lost to Davenport Assumption, 2-0, in an Iowa Class 1A state semifinal at Cownie Soccer Park. “It’s tough to embrace all that and accept that, but we have to move on and see what we can do better and move on to better things.”
Davenport Assumption (15-5), seeded sixth, advanced to play top-seeded Hull Western Christian (17-1) in today’s championship match.
Beckman was playing at the state tournament for the eighth time in program history and had reached the semifinals for the sixth time — all in its last six appearances. Beckman ended the season 16-4 and fell to 3-3 all-time in the semifinal round — 12-7 overall at the state tournament.
“That was the first time we went to state without any experience on the field for the players, just the coaches. For us to get back to this level and have a pretty good season, that’s a lot,” Beckman coach Mirek Laskowski said. “Five years is a long stretch for not being on the big stage.”
Unlike Wednesday, when Beckman controlled play for much of the game in a 2-1 quarterfinal victory over West Central Valley, the Blazers found themselves mostly on the defensive in the early going Friday against the Knights.
Assumption took the opening kick and put a shot on frame in the opening seconds. The Beckman defense successfully cleared a free kick from a dangerous spot in the fourth minute, and didn’t get a shot off until the 13th minute.
“Their whole team’s touches were good,” said Beckman’s Owen Huehnergarth, who traveled back to Dyersville after Wednesday’s quarterfinal, played for the baseball team on Thursday night and returned to Des Moines on Friday morning. “They didn’t make any mistakes. I mean, very rarely they made any mistakes and every ball was to another guy. They possessed the ball basically the whole game. They were pretty darn good.”
Grover earned a free kick about 10 yards outside the box in the 15th minute, but his shot sailed just a foot over the top of the goal.
Assumption earned a free kick in a similar spot 3 minutes later and goalkeeper Hunter Douglas got to the ball, but bobbled it out of bounds for a corner kick. Assumption’s shot eventually sailed high and wide.
Assumption had another nice scoring chance in the 22nd minute, but Ethan Beltran’s header was off the mark.
Meanwhile, the Blazers struggled to maintain possession.
“They kept a lot of pressure on us, so we didn’t have too much time to control the ball and open up the field because we have to release the ball quickly and then go to the next step,” Laskowski said. “It’s difficult when you have two or three players on you right away before you even look at the field. That’s tough.”
Assumption nearly broke through in the 27th minute. Beltran passed into the box to Roberto Medrano, but Medrano, Assumption’s leading scorer, couldn’t control the ball with his feet on the doorstep of the goal and the Beckman defense defused the threat. Medrano just missed a shot wide across goal a minute later.
Assumption finally took full control with just less than 20 minutes left.
Billy Moore shot from point-blank range and goalkeeper Hunter Douglas got his mitts on it, but the ball slipped through his grasp and into the net with 19:40 left.
Medrano delivered the back-breaker a little less than 5 minutes later.
Assumption outshot the Blazers, 16-6. Beckman managed four shots on goal despite the heavy defensive pressure, but Knights keeper Alex Milton saved each one. Douglas finished with four saves for the Blazers.
“They were really good at winning the ball out of the air,” Grover said. “They had that back line that just moved it through them and their midfield was good at stepping up and defending space. It was just hard for us, when we did get the ball, to connect on passes and keep the ball moving. We just couldn’t find each other. We were kind of out of sorts.
“We settled down a little bit, but we knew we were going to have to counterattack and find that transition, and we never really found it.”
