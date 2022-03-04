The University of Dubuque men’s basketball team swept the American Rivers Conference regular season and tournament championships this season, and on Thursday, the Spartans swept top honors with the release of league awards.
Peter Ragen was named Most Valuable Player, Brock Simon was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year, and Robbie Sieverding earned Coach of the Year for the Spartans, with each receiving those awards for the second straight season. It marks the third time in four seasons that a single team has swept the conference’s top awards.
This is the fourth time since 2015 that Dubuque players have swept the major player awards. Andre Norris and Brandon Ferguson earned MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors, respectively, in 2014-15. The 2015-16 season saw Norris take home both major awards, and last season Ragen and Simon earned the honors.
Ragen is now a three-time all-conference selection, becoming the fifth player from UD to be named Conference MVP in consecutive seasons. The Joliet Catholic prep joins Norris (2015, 2016), Dave Crawford (1990, 1991), Tim Lundquist (1986, 1985), and Bob Finnegan (1969, 1970).
In 16 league contests, Ragen ranked fourth in the conference with 16.3 points per game and his free-throw percentage took fifth-best at 75.3% (55-for-73). The senior from Orland Park, Ill., shot 44.3% from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range during conference play.
Simon is the first Dubuque men’s student-athlete to garner Defensive Player of the Year accolades in back-to-back seasons since the league’s inception of the award in 2011. The Cascade, Iowa native and UD junior played in all 16 conference games, averaging 9.4 points and 4.1 rebounds. He was fifth in the league in field goal percentage with 56%.
In his 15th season at the helm of the Spartans, Sieverding is collecting his third career Coach of the Year honor (2022, 2021, 2016). He joins former UD head coach Jon Davison, who also won the award three times (1986, 1988, 1990), as the only men’s basketball coaches to bring the award to UD.
Sieverding has led UD to a 28-2 record against the A-R-C the past two seasons, including 12 consecutive league wins on the road.
UD sophomore Sam Kilburg and Loras sophomore Ali Sabet each earned spots on the conference’s first team. Spartans freshman Jaylin McCants landed on the second team, as did Duhawks graduate Rowan McGowen and senior Cole Navigato.
Coe College sophomore guard Cael Schmitt, a Dubuque Wahlert grad, landed on the first team for the Kohawks.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UD’s Kershner tops women’s all-A-R-C — University of Dubuque sophomore Karsen Kershner earned Defensive Player of the Year honors with the release of the all-American Rivers Conference women’s basketball teams.
Kershner, a forward from Bangor, Wis., managed to total 52 blocked shots and averaged 3.5 in 15 league games, both of which were top marks in the conference. On the boards she averaged 5.2 rebounds and grabbed 78 total. Offensively, she averaged 8.6 points per game.
Dubuque junior Tabria Thomas, a River Ridge (Ill.) alum, landed on the first team, as did a pair of Loras College standouts that shined as local preps. Madison Fleckenstein, a junior from Asbury and Hempstead grad, along with Sami Martin, a sophomore from Platteville and Hillmen grad, each were on the first team.
The Spartans also had graduate Allison Bailey and senior Miah Smith earn honorable mention, as did Loras juniors Cierra Bachmann and Madison Haslow.
Clarke learns NAIA tournament destination — The Clarke women’s basketball team has qualified for the NAIA national tournament for the fourth year in a row, and this year’s opening round will take the Pride (29-4) to Wichita, Kan., for the first two rounds.
Clarke will meet Tabor College (22-8) on Friday, March 11 in the first round. The winner will play the winner of Mid-America Christian (27-4) and Briar Cliff (17-13) in the second round the next day for the right to advance to the third round on March 17 or 18.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Galena’s Furlong earns all-state — Galena freshman guard Gracie Furlong received Illinois Class 1A second team all-state honors from The Associated Press.
Furlong has had a huge presence on the offensive and defensive ends this season for the Pirates (32-3), who destroyed Serena at the Illinois state tournament on Thursday and will play for their first-ever state championship on Saturday morning.
Galena teammate Addie Hefel, a sophomore guard, earned honorable mention along with Stockton senior forward Brynn Haas.
Highland 57, Belmont 46 — At Richland Center, Wis.: The Cardinals used a 14-1 run to open the second half, taking control and eliminating the Braves in a Wisconsin Division 5 sectional semifinal.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Gallagher named WaMaC player of year — Dyersville Beckman junior guard Padraig Gallagher was named the WaMaC Conference East Division’s player of the year. He was joined on the all-WaMaC East first team by teammate Logan Goedken, Maquoketa’s Tye Hardin and West Delaware’s Blake DeMoss.