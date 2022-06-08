PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — There was no bigger stage for Cuba City’s Tyson Richard on Tuesday afternoon.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning in a WIAA Division 3 sectional final game against Viroqua at Prairie du Chien High School, the freshman drove in the winning run, sending the Cubans to the state tournament for the first time since 1955 with a 3-2 victory.
The Cubans (21-4) advanced to Wednesday’s state semifinal in Grand Chute. They will play at either 12:30 p.m. or the game following, depending on where they get seeded.
“I’m so proud of these guys and the work they’ve put in not only last offseason, but during the past few years,” Cuba City coach Steve Graber said. “They’ve worked so hard to get here, and to end the season at state is such a great reward for them.”
The Cubans found themselves in a bit of trouble early in the sectional final with the bases loaded and no outs, but senior pitcher Blake Bussan got out of the inning with a strikeout and pair of popouts to keep the Blackhawks scoreless.
“If it’s possible to have the turning point be in the first inning, then that was it,” Graber said. “They were hitting the heck out of us right away, and to not fall and to get out of there without giving up a run was just huge.”
Bussan, who came in to pitch the ninth inning of Tuesday’s sectional semifinal earlier in the day against Deerfield, went eight innings in the sectional final before running out of pitches.
“When I had to come in during the first game, I ended up throwing more pitches than I wanted to, so I didn’t think I’d make it the whole second game,” Bussan said. “To get to the eighth was great, and I couldn’t have done it without my awesome defense behind me.”
Bussan finished the game giving up one walk while striking out one and giving up seven hits. Fellow senior Mason Reese came on in relief in the top of the ninth to earn the win.
The Cubans led, 1-0, against Viroqua in the second inning after Reece Rosenkranz drove in Max Lucey.
The Blackhawks (22-7) then scored a pair in the top of the third to take a 2-1 lead before the Cubans knotted the score at 2-2 in fifth when Reese scored on an error.
The Cubans got a two-out double from senior Kobe Vosberg in the bottom of the seventh, but he was left stranded to send the game into extra innings.
Riley Rosenkranz was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the ninth and advanced to second on an error by the pitcher. Reece Rosenkranz then laid down a sacrifice bunt to move him to third before Richard knocked him in for the go-ahead run.
“We were all confident that Tyson would go up there and get the job done,” said Vosberg, who finished the second game 3-for-4 at the plate after pitching six of the seven innings in the semifinal. “This feels amazing; we’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and it hasn’t even started to sink in yet.”
In the semifinal, the Cubans took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first following a pair of Deerfield errors.
Facing off against Notre Dame recruit Cal Fisher, the Cubans squeaked another two runs across the plate in the sixth inning on a Jackson Soja two-run single.
Fisher finished the game giving up just three hits while striking out eight and walking one.
Vosberg struck out nine, walked two and gave up just two hits in the 4-1 win.
“Our defense was great all day,” Graber said. “We preach fundamentals all season long, and what a great day to do the fundamentals right. It gave us a chance to win, and we got the timely hits when we needed them.”
Added Bussan: “We have been playing sports together for so long, and we never were able to make it to state in football or basketball. It feels amazing to finally get it done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.