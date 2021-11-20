Jolene Murray still isn’t sure how to describe it.
“I was sitting down and saw this colorful swirl in my peripheral vision out of my left eye,” said Murray, Potosi’s 12th-year volleyball coach and middle/high school math teacher. “I would turn my head and it would follow, so I figured I ought to go to the hospital. I didn’t know what was going on. It was sort of indescribable.”
Less than two months later, Murray was on an operating table in Madison undergoing brain surgery, removing a cyst that had grown within the third ventricle of her brain and was causing a build up of cerebrospinal fluid because of the blockage.
“They drilled a hole in my head, went in and took it out,” she said with a laugh.
While Murray, 50, never lost her sense of humor through her harrowing journey, she also wasn’t going to let the surgery be the final say in her coaching career.
Less than a year later, she was back with the Chieftains, leading the program for what she had already decided would be her final season. The 2021 Telegraph Herald All-Area Volleyball Coach of the Year went out in style, claiming the Chieftains’ sixth regional championship under her guidance.
“It’s sad, but it’s needed, too,” she said. “I’ve been coaching for like 30 years on some level with no time away. I’ll always have a huge passion for the sport, and I’m hoping to still help in the summer with kids camps or maybe even the varsity preseason camp. It depends on who comes in to take over and if they want me.”
GETTING STARTED
Murray is a 1989 grad from Cuba City, where she played for the Cubans as a setter in the back row and a hitter in the front. She was part of the 1988 team that clinched the program’s first-ever trip to the Wisconsin state tournament.
Before graduating from UW-Platteville, Murray secured a volunteer coaching position at St. Rose Catholic School in Cuba City. After a couple seasons, an opening was available at her alma mater under her former coach, MaryBeth Dixon, coaching the freshman and JV squads with the Cubans and gained valuable experience.
“They made at least two trips to state when I was an assistant there,” Murray said. “That was a pretty cool experience, and I learned so much from my time there.”
That experience led to Murray’s first — and ultimately only — head coaching position at Potosi High in 2001, where she sure didn’t waste any time in setting the bar extremely high. The Chieftains won conference, regional and sectional championships in Murray’s first season, and brought home a state runner-up trophy.
“It was a break-in fast kind of thing,” she said. “It was my first time as head coach, and we had a great core of juniors there. It was a predominantly junior-focused team, and I brought some things with me that I learned at Cuba City, like serve-receive, conditioning, different things like that. The coach before me did a good job, too, and I just tried to continue that tradition.”
Ron Kading, Potosi’s varsity baseball coach for 41 years, has handled the volleyball scorebooks at the school since 1978 and been along for the ride of every one of Murray’s seasons. He realized from the start that there was something special about her teams.
“I think with Jolene’s teams, she always made them compete,” said Kading, who just took over as the Chieftains’ new softball coach after resigning from baseball in 2017. “It wasn’t just go out and play. You were competing every time you stepped out on the court. Her kids were always competing so hard, and she always pushed them to be at their best.”
She’s enjoyed having Kading by her side for the highs and lows as, essentially, an unofficial member of the coaching staff.
“He’s a legend at Potosi,” Murray said. “Ever since I came to Potosi, he’s a huge volleyball fan and always doing the book. It’s so funny, because I’d always tell him, ‘I’m not coming back unless you’re doing the book!’ He’s a great friend and a great influence to me.”
Murray’s sophomore campaign was even better, as the Chieftains repeated as conference, regional and sectional champs, but this time topped Williams Bay to capture the program’s first — and to this day, only — state volleyball championship. The Chieftains finished with a 34-1-4 record and won the Division 4 crown with the 15-11, 15-11, 7-15, 15-5 triumph (while sets only went to 15, it wasn’t rally scoring, and teams could only score when serving).
“It was very overwhelming as a new coach,” she said. “It was awesome, but definitely overwhelming as well. It was such a great experience, and I wasn’t super young, I was 29 or 30 at that point. I’d had a lot of JV and freshman experience, state trips at Cuba City as a player and coach, and it all helped me going into this role.”
TIME FOR A BREAK
After three more conference championships, two more regional titles, and a sectional crown with a state semifinal appearance in 2008, Murray decided it was time to step aside and take a break.
“My oldest daughter was a sixth grader, so I resigned and went back to St. Rose and coached her,” said Murray, who with husband, Scott, have three children in Nate, Sadie and Cassie. “Then I coached both of my daughters, but Potosi got in a crunch for a coach. So, during Cassie’s eighth-grade year, I came in for that one year until they found someone.”
Murray returned for one season in 2014 to bridge the gap for a program in a tight spot looking for a new coach. During the years in between, Murray enjoyed her time watching her children, as Nate played basketball and golf, Sadie developed a passion for soccer and competed in track, and Cassie participated in volleyball and track at Cuba City.
But, when the Chieftains volleyball program needed a leader, it was hard for Murray to turn away.
“I really did not have any intention on coming back,” she said. “It was a spur of the moment kind of thing. This core group of seniors now, when they were freshmen, they were 0-12. But I knew there was potential in these girls. I decided I would come back and coach for one to three years, and I didn’t want to commit to any more than that, but I wanted to work with these girls.”
So, in 2019, Murray returned for one last ride to work with a group of promising young players that included Jessica Noonan, Kylie Reuter and Mykaylia Bauer.
“She means so much to us, especially deciding to come back and coach us when we were sophomores,” said Noonan, a team captain this season. “It means a lot because we didn’t have a great season when we were freshmen, but she saw something in us. She came in and lifted us and gave us that momentum and motivation to keep going and getting better.”
OCTOBER 13, 2020
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Murray was getting ready for what was sure to be a unique school year and volleyball season.
She had no idea just how unique.
As school got underway, Murray began noticing feelings of fogginess — easy to chalk up to the new mask mandate, she figured. But when the colorful swirl appeared in her eye, she knew something was amiss.
“My husband is an ER nurse, and he said I better go to the hospital,” Murray said. “My blood pressure was like 198 over 127, dangerously high, but I felt fine. It made me wonder if this could be a stroke or what was going on.”
Following tests and a CT scan, the cyst was revealed in her brain within the third ventricle, a particularly rare location. Murray was transferred by ambulance to see a neurosurgeon at UW-Madison, and she was sent home without concern and scheduled for an MRI follow-up a few weeks later to monitor any growth.
“So, I started volleyball on Monday thinking everything was fine,” Murray said. “There were times I felt foggy, but with wearing masks and teaching classes on Zoom with our kids, so many new things were getting thrown at us and I just assumed it was normal.”
A couple days after her follow-up appointment, Murray received a phone call with disheartening news: she had hydrocephalus — fluid in her brain where it wasn’t supposed to be — due to the cyst, a condition more frequently seen in infants.
“I was set up with a pediatric neurosurgeon,” she said. “They weren’t sure how long the cyst had been in my brain, but it was in a bad spot and blocking fluid. They said it needed to be removed, and the quicker the better. I was hoping to get through the season, then schedule the surgery.”
Within two weeks from that appointment, Murray had brain surgery to remove the cyst on Oct. 13, 2020, forcing her to miss the last three conference games of the season and the postseason tournament. Assistant coach Evan Bloyer filled in during her absence, with help from Kading.
“It was obviously really scary when she first told us about it,” Noonan said. “We were all really worried for her and didn’t know how to react. After she left, we came back and won the first game that she was gone for, and we realized that we could do this for her and try to make sectionals.”
The Chieftains did just that, closing out another regional title and reaching sectionals. If Murray’s toughness was ever questioned, consider that in the two weeks leading up to the surgery she still coached, and following the surgery she only took three weeks off.
“I think she was bound and determined to beat this thing and get back out there to compete again,” Kading said. “She is a very competitive lady and if she could have come back right away last year for the end of the season, she would have. I think it really bugged her that she couldn’t.”
Following the surgery, Murray has made nearly a full recovery. The only complication was needing to get one of the screws in her head removed due to headaches, but beyond that she’s feeling great.
“Yeah, screw loose in the head, I’ve heard a few cracks about that,” she said with a chuckle.
LAST DANCE
After the turmoil of 2020, Murray wasn’t convinced she should come back for a final season.
But it was the need to see this journey to the end with a group of five special seniors that brought her back to the bench for the last hurrah.
“Honestly, I didn’t know if I’d be coming back this year or not,” Murray said. “I decided though, that I wanted to stick with the seniors for the final run. Those seniors that started with me as sophomores, I wanted to follow them out.”
Potosi closed with a 23-7 overall record, and finished 10-2 in the Six Rivers West for second place. The Chieftains captured another regional championship before capping the season in the sectional semifinals with a loss to Highland — the same team that edged them out for the league crown.
“I love working with kids and being a head coach, and as someone who puts pressure on themselves like I do, I feel like I don’t even know what happened. Where’d the last two months go?” Murray said. “It always flies by and it’s so busy. Two games a week, weekend tournaments, team meals, all-conference meetings, team bonding activities, there’s so much to a season. It’s a lot of hard work, but you have to love it. When you see a lot of longtime coaches, it’s because they love what they do.”
Senior middle hitter Kylie Reuter was named the Six Rivers West Player of the Year and received first team all-state honors, while Murray was tabbed as the league’s Co-Coach of the Year.
“Potosi volleyball will certainly miss her,” Kading said. “She’s had a huge influence on the volleyball program at Potosi. She’s going to be tough to replace. She was an incredible coach.”
When it was all said and done, Murray led the Chieftains to 220 career wins over 12 seasons for an average of 18 wins per season, five conference championships, six regional titles, three sectional crowns and the program’s only state volleyball championship.
“I’m definitely going to miss it,” she said. “It’s going to be weird in the fall, not watching or coaching volleyball. But when you’re a head coach, doing leagues take up a lot of time in the summers. So, I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family. You can’t take that for granted.
“With the scare of the brain surgery, if we didn’t catch it, it probably would have caused a massive stroke and I might have been dead. So, I’ve got a different outlook now. I’m very competitive, so coaching caused some high blood pressure and lots of stress during the seasons. It’s a high-stress time and you want to get those wins. It’s been a wonderful experience, that’s for sure.”
An experience that hundreds of her former players will look back on just as fondly.
“She was always so involved in games and practices, and even outside of practices,” Noonan said. “Getting us food and making sure we were all healthy and ready to play. She was always so energetic and made it really fun to play for her. She’s just meant so much to all of us.”