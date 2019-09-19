They couldn’t settle it after two full overtimes.
UW-Platteville goalkeeper Will Sullivan had six saves and his University of Dubuque counterpart Brandon White finished with two as the Spartans and Pioneers played to a 0-0 men’s soccer draw on Wednesday in Platteville, Wis.
Andrew Guelle managed two shots on goal for Dubuque (4-1-1) off the bench, tying him with Josh Merkel for the team lead.Jack Gentilli led Platteville (2-2-2) with six shots and one on goal and midfielder Brandon Carr finished with the Pioneers’ other shot on goal.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Pearl City 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 1 — At Pearl City, Ill.: Julia Finazzo finished with seven kills, and Madison Stulc added 20 assists, but the Wildcats lost in three and fell to 1-11 overall.
Iowa-Grant 3, Southwestern 0 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Olivia Liddicoat had seven kills and four blcks, Hazel Klosterman led the Panthers with 29 assists and six aces and Iowa-Grant swept SWAL rival Southwestern on Tuesday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dominican 3, UW-Platteville 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Mariah Kennedy finished with a match-high eight saves in goal, but the Pioneers couldn’t handle Dominican in a loss on Tuesday.
MOTOR SPORTS
Big Rig at Truck Country — Truck Country in Dubuque will display a pair of trucks from the Bandit Big Rig Series from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the facility located at 3201 Hwy 151/61. One of the trucks displayed will be the No. 13 Freightliner, sponsored by Truck Country. Owner/driver “Ice Man” Bob Mitchell, as well as members of his crew, will be on hand to greet/visit with visitors.
The event is being held in conjunction with the Bandit Big Rig Series’ race at Hawkeye Downs Speedway in Cedar Rapids on Saturday night.
YOUTH SPORTS
Figure skaters shine — The Dubuque Figure Skating Academy started its season with a strong performance last weekend at the Madison Open.
Charlee Remakel took first place in Beginner Solo; Natalie Thiele took fifth in Beginner Solo and second in compulsory program; Noel Kim took first in Basic 1 compulsory program and first place in Basic 1 solo; William Manos won Basic 2 solo; Nora Schoeny took first in Basic 3; Alayna Marshall took third in Basic 3; Maggie Coyle won Freeskate 1; Alexis McDermott took fifth in Freeskate 1; and Eliza Lindsey finished fourth in Pre-freeskate.