Colin Husko made an immediate impact on the University of Dubuque baseball team this spring, and the American Rivers Conference took notice.
The league’s coaches named the freshman shortstop from Wauconda, Ill., as its position player of the year on Wednesday.
Husko became the first player from the University of Dubuque to earn a major award on the all-conference team after he shared the league lead with a .464 batting average in 23 A-R-C games. Husko started in 22 of those games and recorded 39 hits, including five doubles and a triple. He posted a conference-leading on-base percentage of .609 after getting walked 19 times and hit by pitches 12 times.
The all-A-R-C first team included Coe College sophomore outfielder and former Dubuque Wahlert standout Jake Brosius, Dubuque graduate student pitcher Edward Rosas and Loras College sophomore outfielder Max McCallum.
Brosius started all 24 games for Coe, posting a batting average of .365 in 104 at bats. He scored 22 runs while recording seven doubles, one triple and three home runs. Brosius drove in a team-best 26 runs while stealing 20 of 22 bases during league play.
Rosas, a native of Pancho Palos Verdes, Calif., earned his second all-conference honor but first on the top unit. He started five games for the Spartans while making an additional appearance in relief. Rosas posted an ERA of 1.91 while recording two complete games and one shutout. He struck out 22 batters while surrendering just seven earned runs.
McCallum, a native of Aurora, Ill., made the first team after being named to the second team a season ago. He started in 23 A-R-C games, posting a batting average of .330 with 33 hits and 24 runs scored. McCallum recorded 11 extra base hits, four doubles, two triples and five home runs. He also went 10-for-12 in stolen bases during league play. The Duhawks won the A-R-C tournament and will play in the NCAA Division III regional at Stevens Point beginning Friday.
The second team included University of Dubuque senior designated hitter Jake Cekader, fifth-year pitcher Derek Hardin and junior pitcher Aiden Sullivan, along with Loras graduate student catcher Dakota Church and junior utility man Daniel Rogers. Hardin prepped at Dubuque Hempstead.
Loras landed four players – junior outfielder Nick DiBenedetto, graduate student pitcher Ethan Peters, senior shortstop Tyler Pransky and freshman third baseman Cody Sunny – on the A-R-C honorable mention team. Dubuque senior first baseman Cole DeStefanis and Simpson College freshman pitcher and former Maquoketa standout Mitchell Roeder also landed on the second team.
Buena Vista’s Steve Eddie won the coach of the year, and the Beavers’ Morgan Smith landed pitcher of the year accolades.
UW-P’s Fago named all-WIAC – Justin Fago, a sophomore designated hitter from Mesa, Ariz., represented the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on the all-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference team.
Fago led the Pioneers in several offensive categories and was seventh in the WIAC with a .379 batting average. The sophomore ranked inside the top 15 in the conference in on-base percentage (.439), slugging percentage (.576), OPS (1.015), hits (50) and doubles (11). He led the Pioneers with 26 RBI and 25 runs scored while connecting on five home runs in 34 games.
UW-Platteville senior Grant Mullins earned honorable mention honors, while sophomore Johnathon Hamann landed a spot on the All-Sportsmanship Team.
UW-Oshkosh’s Matt Scherrman, a senior shortstop from Wheaton, Ill., was a repeat selection on the all-WIAC first team. He is the grandson of Farley semipro manager Paul Scherrman and has played for the Hawks in recent summers.
