West Delaware swept the team championships two years and won the dual state title last year.
The Hawks started the postseason off right for a chance to repeat its haul from two seasons ago.
West Delaware crowned 10 champions at Saturday’s Iowa Class 2A sectional tournament in Manchester, Iowa, and qualified 13 of its 14 wrestlers for next week’s district meet in Solon.
The Hawks easily qualified for 2A regional duals, too, running past runner-up Mount Vernon, 299-200. Monticello was third with 180 points.
Carson Less (113 pounds), Blake Engel (126), Reily Dolan (132), Logan Peyton (145), Jadyn Peyton (152), Jared Voss (170), Cael Meyer (182), Wyatt Voelker (195), Christian Nunley (220) and Carson Petlon (285) won individual titles for the Hawks. Brayden Maury was runner-up at 106, and Staveley Maury (138) and Isaac Fettkether (160) won wrestlebacks to advance.
Dubuque Wahlert, the 2018 traditional tournament team champion, was sixth with 81 points but did not advance any wrestlers to districts.
The Golden Eagles’ Dustin Digman lost his 182-pound wrestleback, and Jerren Gille (106) and Gabe Anstoetter (170) also finished in third place.
Maquoketa qualified three wrestlers from its 2A sectional in DeWitt.
Dylan Pietz (120), Ivan Martin (138) and Lane Stender (195) each finished runner-up for the Cardinals, who placed sixth as a team with 135 points and had four other wrestlers finish in third place.
DeWitt Central (220.5) won the team title while Camanche and Solon tied for second with 160.5 points.
IOWA CLASS 1A
Dyersville Beckman qualified a sectional-high seven wrestlers, including six champions, and easily won the team title over East Buchanan, 206-172.
Cascade was third in the team standings and advanced three wrestlers, including two champions, for next weekend’s district tournament at Denver.
East Buchanan and North Linn, which finished fourth in the team standings, advanced six wrestlers apiece. Maquoketa Valley sent two while Clayton Ridge qualified one.
Nick Schmidt (126), Nick Hageman (145), Conner Grover (160), Ryan Funke (170), Nick Wulfekuhle (182) and Owen Huehnergarth (195) won individual titles for Beckman. Jason Koopman was runner-up at 285 for the Trailblazers.
Cascade’s Aidan Noonan (132) improved to 40-0 with his 126th and 127th consecutive victories, both pins. Carson Staner won the 138 title while Trever Freiburger was runner-up at 120.
Maquoketa Valley’s Carter Kruse (182) and Brady Davis (220) both finished runners-up. Clayton Ridge’s Eric Flores won the 106 championship.
Edgewood-Colesburg’s Dawson Bergan rebounded from a semifinal loss to punch his ticket to districts as a runner-up at the 1A sectional meet in Monona, Iowa.
Bergan (113) was the Vikings’ only qualifier for next week’s district meet in Denver.
Bellevue advanced a pair of wrestlers from its 1A sectional in Lisbon.
Will Steinbeck finished runner-up at 113 and Ryder Michels was second at 220 on the strength of a 43-second fall in his semifinal match.
The Comets had four other wrestlers just miss, finishing in third place. Bellevue was third as a team with 94 points, behind team champion Lisbon (273.5) and Wyoming Midland (175).
Bellevue will compete at next weekend’s district tournament at Wapello.
WISCONSIN DIVISION 2
Prairie du Chien is headed to the state dual tournament and will have seven wrestlers competing at the Wisconsin Division 2 state tournament.
The Blackhawks crowned four champions — Rhett Koenig (113), Ryder Koenig (120), Maddox Cejka (132) and Bradyn Saint (170) at the D-2 sectional tournament in Richland Center. Mason Baumgartner (106), Luke Kramer (145) and Matt Rogge (152) also advanced to next weekend’s state tournament.
Prairie du Chien outscored Evansville, 166.5-136, to earn the sectional’s berth to the Feb. 20 state duals.
Belmont/Platteville’s Michael Douglas won the 285 title. Darlington/Black Hawk advanced Matt King as a runner-up at 220.
WISCONSIN DIVISION 3
Mineral Point held off Iowa-Grant/Highland for the Division 3 sectional team championship, 153.5-138.5, in Mineral Point. The Pointers crowned two champions and advanced a total of six wrestlers to the Feb. 13 individual state tournament.
Defending state champion Nolan Springer won the 170 title and Tarrin Riley won at 126 to book a return trip to state for Mineral Point. Lucas Sullivan (113), Bo Hanson (160), Mason Hughes (182) and Daniel Nordstrom (220) also qualified.
Iowa-Grant/Highland finished with three champions — Elliot Biba (106), Mason Welsh (120) and Cal Dorota (182). Colton Cutts also qualified for 152.
Fennimore advanced Brody Lee as 132 champ and Brett Birchman as the runner-up at 120.
Lancaster’s Ryan McCartney won the 195 title.