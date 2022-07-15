Reed Stumpf gave himself quite the confidence boost by working his way out of trouble in the very first inning Thursday night.
The right-hander cruised for the next seven innings, leading the Bellevue Braves past Balltown, 7-2, in the championship game of the Rickardsville Semi-pro Tournament.
“Just getting out of the first inning without anybody scoring was huge for me, especially with how I threw against them earlier in the year in a Prairie League game,” said Stumpf, who faced a situation with two runners in scoring position and less than two outs on Thursday night. “They got me for four runs in the first inning and two more later on that game, so it felt really good to get out of it tonight.
“It was good to be able to kind of return the favor tonight. I settled down and knew I’d be fine until I kind of started to get tired later on. I settled into that groove, mixed it up and kept them off balance with fastballs and sliders early in the count.”
Stumpf allowed one run on four hits and struck out seven while throwing 110 pitches in eight innings of work before hitting a wall. Doug Van Dyke pitched the ninth for the Braves
Stumpf received all the offense he needed in the bottom of the third, when Jamie Kremer drove in a run with a ground out, Jarred Koos executed a suicide squeeze and catcher Luke Carroll added an RBI single for a 3-0 lead. Bellevue outhit Balltown, 12-5.
The Braves tacked on four more runs in the sixth. Kremer, Koos and Carroll drove in runs with base hits, and Isaac Sturm plated a run with a sacrifice fly. Carroll finished with three hits, while Kellen Mitchell and Chase Kueter added two apiece and Payton Quagliano ripped a double for the Braves.
Balltown, which reached the championship game for the second straight tournament, ended Stumpf’s shutout bid in the eighth on Jimmy McDermott’s bases-loaded hit batsman. An inning later, Jon Wille drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Balltown lost to Key West in the final at Worthington earlier this month.
Jake Brosius, who went 7-for-11 to win the tournament’s top-hitter award, led Balltown with two hits in the championship game. Jordan Hanlon took the loss on the mound.
Kueter won the outstanding pitcher award by going 2-0 with a save, a 0.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts in the tournament. He added three hits and scored twice in the title game to win the MVP award, as well as manager of the tournament.
“Other than the Prairie League playoffs, we didn’t win any tournaments last year, so this feels pretty good and we’re going to celebrate this one,” Kueter said. “The last week or so up here, we had the same core group of guys every night, which makes a big difference. We put the ball in play a lot, we played good defense and got good pitching all tournament long, and it worked out in our favor.
“Hopefully, we can keep this going for the rest of the summer.”
Rickardsville defeated Cascade, 4-1, to take the consolation game. In Tuesday’s quarterfinal round, Cascade shut out Key West, 2-0, behind the stellar pitching of Brady Schiesl to hand the Ramblers their first loss in eight tournaments, a streak that lasted just more than a calendar year.
