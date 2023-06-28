Lydia Ettema and Chandler Houselog homered, Luci Weber went 3-for-3, and Sophia Gratton and Lauren Hefel drove in three runs apiece in Class 5A No. 11-ranked Dubuque Hempstead’s 14-4 victory in the opening game of a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader at Iowa City West on Tuesday.
The Mustangs trailed, 1-0, before putting up 10 runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth in a six-inning run-rule victory.
Ettema did not allow an earned run over 5 2/3 innings in the second game to earn the pitching victory as Hempstead (27-9) completed the sweep, 7-2. Mallory Tomkins, Weber and Mady Pint collected two hits each in the nightcap.
Dubuque Senior 3-8, Iowa City Liberty 2-2 — At North Liberty, Iowa: Jolee Strohmeyer had two hits, Brooke Sullivan drove in two runs and Meredith Gatto struck out seven over seven strong innings in the opener, and Brenna George drove in three runs, Sullivan drove in two and Ava Rupp contributed three hits in the second game as the Rams (22-13) completed a sweep of the Lightning and won for the sixth straight time.
Wahlert postponed — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Hazardous air quality stemming from wildfires in Canada postponed Wahlert’s highly-anticpated doubleheader at Cedar Rapids Xavier. The Golden Eagles currently hold a one-game lead over the Saints atop the Mississippi Division standings. A makeup date has not yet been announced.
Maquoketa 2-8, Monticello 0-1 — At Monticello, Iowa: The Class 4A No. 13-ranked Cardinals improved to 25-7 overall and 13-1 atop the River Valley North with the sweep over the Panthers.
Dubuque Senior 16-11, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jolee Strohmeyer went a combined 5-for-6, Sophie Link had three hits on the day, Brooke Sullivan tallied six RBIs over two games and Rylie Moore drove in five runs in the opener as the Rams completed a doubleheader sweep on Monday.
prep baseball
(Monday’s late games)
Dubuque Wahlert 8-5, Waterloo West 0-2 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Ryan Brosius struck out 10 and faced just two batters over the minimum in a complete-game no hitter as the Class 3A No. 7-ranked Golden Eagles blanked the Wahawks in Game 1. Zach Callahan had three hits, and Jack Walsh and Seamus Crahan added two apiece in Wahlert’s 11-hit attack. Crahan belted a go-ahead two-run single and Callahan earned a five-out save to support winning pitcher Brandon Cummer in the nightcap to lead the Golden Eagles (24-10) to the sweep.
Cascade 14, Tipton 4 — At Tipton, Iowa: Ty Frasher homered among his two hits and two runs scored, Jack Menster went deep and tallied three RBIs, Mason Otting blasted a solo home run and Mick Hoffman added two hits and scored twice as the 2A No. 7-ranked Cascade (17-7) routed Tipton.
Beckman 12, Grand View Christian 2 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Nate Offerman went 2-for-2 with four runs scored, and Jake Schmidt, Luke Sigwarth and Luke Shieltz each compiled two hits apiece as 2A No. 3-ranked Beckman (19-8) won via the mercy rule.
West Delaware 10-5, Solon 5-4 — At Manchester, Iowa: Brent Yonkovic had three RBIs and homered among his three hits as the Hawks doubled up the Spartans in Game 1. Peyton Aldrich belted a home run, Will Ward drove in two, and Keagan Jackson struck out seven in seven innings of relief as West Delaware (21-9) captured a sweep in a battle of the WaMaC’s top two teams.
Monticello 8, Bellevue Marquette 3 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Monticello scored four runs over the final two innings to hand Marquette (12-10) its second straight defeat.
Maquoketa Valley 6-3, Starmont 3-9 — At Delhi, Iowa: Brady Wall struck out five against just one walk over 6 2/3 innings to earn the Game 1 pitching victory. Wall added two doubles and two RBIs offensively in the opener. Toby Grimm and Carter Klaren had two hits each in Game 2 for the Wildcats, but Starmont salvaged a split.
semi-pro baseball
Wothington 9, Pleasant Grove 3 — At Worthington, Iowa: Lane Kramer blasted a three-run homer among his two hits, Tyson Tucker, Jarod Harris, Brock Marbach and Drew Thier each had multiple hits, and Worthington ousted Pleasant Grove in the quarterfinals of the Worthington Tournament.