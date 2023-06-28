Lydia Ettema and Chandler Houselog homered, Luci Weber went 3-for-3, and Sophia Gratton and Lauren Hefel drove in three runs apiece in Class 5A No. 11-ranked Dubuque Hempstead’s 14-4 victory in the opening game of a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader at Iowa City West on Tuesday.

The Mustangs trailed, 1-0, before putting up 10 runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth in a six-inning run-rule victory.

