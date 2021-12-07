Other returning veterans — Jacob Waller (Sr.); Jared Fite (Jr., 132); Jeremiah Sauser (Jr., 145)
Promising newcomers — Ryanne Dunn (Jr., 145); Donald Lange (Soph., 106); James Langseth (Soph., 132); Race Marks (Soph., 285); Kempton Sikkema (Soph., 160); Connor Dierks (Fr., 126); Max Findley (Fr., 145); Aiden Harms (Fr., 113); Jake Hiland (Fr., 138); Mason Schoop (Fr., 285); Blayne Tharp (Fr., 160)
Outlook — Low numbers have been an issue for the relatively new Bellevue program over the last 10 years, but that shouldn’t be the case this year for the Comets. Ripperger believes he will be able to fill out a complete lineup for most dual meets this season, which will only add to the program’s competitiveness. Steinbeck and Michels both qualified for the Class 1A district meet last season. Dunn is the first girl to compete for the program. The Comets expect this to be a season in which they open eyes across the state.
CASCADE
Coach — Travis Andrews (15th season, 160-228)
Last year — 14-13
Returning state qualifier — Trever Freiburger (Sr.)
Other returning veterans — Cory Bradtke-Stelken (Soph.); Ty Frasher (Soph.); Evan Vogel (Soph.); Cade Rausch (Jr.); Kodey Miles (Sr.); Wesley Adams (Soph.); Chris Mickel (Soph.)
Outlook — The Cougars have a big hole in their lineup after graduating the best wrestler in program history in three-time state champion Aidan Noonan. Freiburger went 34-10 in reaching the Class 1A state tournament last year and will be a leader in the room as Cascade tries to improve on last season’s two state qualifiers and three district qualifiers. No other returning Cougar reached the district meet last season. Frasher and Rausch placed third at the sectional meet last year. Bradtke-Stelken and Miles were fourth.