Just two games in to the 2023 high school football season, Maquoketa Valley’s Lance McShane is already atop the state of Iowa in three statistical categories.
McShane, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week, leads the state, regardless of class, in rushing attempts, rushing yards and total all-purpose yards. McShane has rushed 64 times for 604 yards and nine rushing touchdowns and also has 634 all-purpose yards in leading the Wildcats to a 2-0 record.
“Lance worked extremely hard this past offseason and has put on a good 25 pounds of muscle,” Maquoketa Valley coach Scot Moenck said. “He had to take some lumps early on in his career as a freshman and sophomore, but he didn’t quit. Lance found a way to get better.”
Recommended for you
In the season opener against Cascade, McShane rushed 38 times for 278 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, he led the team in tackles with 6.5 to go along with a pair of interceptions.
“Everyone talks about his offense, but Lance is also a tremendous outside linebacker,” Moenck said. “He’s very physical.”
McShane said he would not have the early season success without the hard work of his offensive line.
“We’ve got three state wrestlers and a couple more experienced guys out there blocking their butts off,” McShane said. “They’ve been doing a great job for me. It’s a total team effort.”
McShane ran 29 times for 326 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-20 win over North Cedar last Friday.
“Lance isn’t going to be flying under the radar anymore,” Moenck said. “Teams will be keying on him, and we’re going to have to find different ways to get him the ball.”
Lucky for Moenck, McShane also has experience as a wide receiver and tight end.
“The kid has great hands,” Moenck said. “We’re not afraid of throwing him the ball.”
After going 5-4 last season, McShane has hopes of helping the Wildcats make a lengthy postseason run.
“We have a lot of the same guys back, and we want to make it to the (UNI-)Dome,” he said.
McShane, who earned first-team all-district honors last season, said he is enjoying taking on a leadership role within the team.
“I know a lot of underclassmen look up to me,” he said. “I try to set a good example for them on and off the field.”
Added Moenck: “He’s just a great kid, and a great teammate. He comes in early all the time, and he brings his teammates with him. He’s a great asset to our program.”