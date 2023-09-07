mpx-09212022-spt-mv-football-344A0230.jpg
Buy Now

Maquoketa Valley’s Lance McShane is the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week.

 Bec Willenborg • Woodward Communications

Just two games in to the 2023 high school football season, Maquoketa Valley’s Lance McShane is already atop the state of Iowa in three statistical categories.

McShane, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week, leads the state, regardless of class, in rushing attempts, rushing yards and total all-purpose yards. McShane has rushed 64 times for 604 yards and nine rushing touchdowns and also has 634 all-purpose yards in leading the Wildcats to a 2-0 record.

Recommended for you