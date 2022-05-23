Dyersville Beckman is in position to claim a state team golf championship.
The deep, talented Trailblazers are tied atop the leaderboard with Hudson, both shooting 309s during the first round of the Iowa Class 2A state meet on Monday at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.
It’s a tight race, however, as Des Moines Christian is right behind in third with a 311 and West Branch is in fourth with a 314. Osage, in eighth and last place, is only 12 strokes back with a 321.
Beckman sophomore Luke Harwick is in contention for an individual championship, just as teammate Nate Offerman won the state title as a sophomore last spring. Harwick fired an even-par 71 and rests 2 strokes behind Des Moines Christian’s Jack Weissenburger.
Offerman has some work to do in today’s final round in his bid to repeat as state champ, finishing the opening round with a 6-over 77 and tied for 14th place. Noah Boge shot a 78 and is tied for 19th place for the Blazers, while Brady Bockenstedt is tied for 34th with an 83.
Maquoketa senior Noah Nabb is tied for seventh overall with a 78 at the Class 3A state meet at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames. Waverly-Shell Rock’s Hogan Hansen leads the pack with a 69.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Iowa City West 7, Dubuque Senior 1 — At Iowa City: The Trojans (17-2) scored four goals in the first half and dropped the Rams (8-9) into a tough hole they just couldn’t climb back from in the Iowa Class 3A substate semifinals.
Davenport Assumption 3, Dubuque Wahlert 0 — At Davenport, Iowa: The Golden Eagles (5-11) closed their season with a loss to the Knights (12-5) in the Iowa Class 1A substate semifinals.
Marion 10, Maquoketa 0 — At Marion, Iowa: The Cardinals were blanked by the Wolves in the Iowa Class 2A substate semifinals.
PREP SOFTBALL
Davenport Assumption 10, Western Dubuque 0 (5 innings) — At Davenport, Iowa: The defending Class 4A state champion Bobcats had a rough go in their opener, as the Class 3A top-ranked Knights handled the 4A No. 2-ranked Bobcats.
PREP BASEBALL
Pleasant Valley 9-3, Western Dubuque 4-7 — At Pleasant Valley, Iowa: The defending Iowa Class 4A state champs handed Western Dubuque its first loss after five wins to open the season. The Bobcats pounded out 14 hits to win the nightcap.
North Linn 4-8, Maquoketa Valley 0-2 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Lynx swept the Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader from the team that upset them in the Iowa Class 1A postseason last summer.
Edgewood-Colesburg 1-2, Starmont 0-12 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Starmont beat the Vikings for just the second time in nine meetings by earning the Tri-Rivers Conference split.
Cuba City 7, Wisconsin Heights 5 — At Mazomanie, Wis.: Jackson Soja finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Blake Bussan secured the win on the mound, and the Cubans closed the regular season with a 17-4 overall record.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Farley 5, East Dubuque 0 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Brad Bockenstedt tossed a three-hit shutout to lead Farley past East Dubuque on Sunday night.
Bernard 8, Placid 3 — At Bernard, Iowa: Max Hoffman went 2-for-2 and earned the win on the bump to lead Bernard on Sunday night.
