There were some highlights, and maybe a few more lowlights, but the one certainty that emerged from Clarke’s 38-24 homecoming loss on Saturday at Dalzell Field is that the Pride are young and still growing.
“Like I just told our guys, this is a reminder that we’re not quite there yet,” Clarke head coach Miguel Regalado said. “It’s not that we’re a bad football team, we’re just not there yet.”
Through the first five games — three wins and two losses — Clarke had several reasons to be optimistic after each contest, highlighted by last week’s win over then-NAIA No. 23-ranked Baker.
But after a rather sloppy defeat that saw the Pride convert just four of 15 third-down attempts and failed to take advantage of prime field position for the majority of the game, Saturday felt like a slight step in the wrong direction.
“I think we got outcoached today. I think we got outplayed today,” Regalado said. “It felt like we just thought we we’re gonna show up and just get this win today. Unfortunately, in this league, you have to show up every week. I don’t think we showed up today.”
Brandon Mueller was 16-for-30 and passed for 173 yards and two touchdowns to Jaquan Graham, Kenneth Spaight returned an interception 71 yards to tie the game in the third quarter, but MidAmerica Nazarene responded with 14 unanswered points to spoil the Pride’s homecoming.
Clarke took advantage of Johel Gonzalez’s interception at 8:50 of the first quarter and turned it into a 1-yard scoring pass to Graham to take a 7-3 lead.
After an Adrian Tamayo interception gave the Pride the ball on the Pioneers’ 35-yard line, Mueller again connected with Graham on a 29-yard corner route at 13:32 of the second to regain a 14-10 advantage.
Victor Moreno converted a 21-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to knot the game at 17-17, but for Regalado, it was a mixed bag of emotions heading into the locker room.
“I didn’t even feel good going into halftime,” Regalado said. “I told them that we’re gonna be sick when we look at this game because you’re gonna see all the incredible field position (we had). Our kickoff return team was immaculate and we just couldn’t do anything with it. When you do that enough and live on the edge like that, it catches up to you.”
On four possessions throughout the game in which Clarke began its drive in MidAmerica territory, the Pride came away with just three points total. Three of those drives originated inside the Pioneers’ 22-yard line, including an early-fourth quarter possession that started at the 11-yard line and sputtered with a turnover on downs.
MidAmerica capitalized on that missed opportunity with a 10-play, 74-yard touchdown march that gave the Pioneers a 38-24 lead at 8:52 of the fourth.
“What’s most disappointing is I think we went back to some of our old really bad habits,” Regalado said. “Some personal fouls and talking too much instead of just playing football. You have to give MidAmerica credit today because they got it done.”
The Pride did, however, have their share of positive moments throughout Saturday’s defeat.
Playmaking defensive back/kick returner Spaight — who was ejected in the second half for a targeting penalty — returned a punt 42 yards to set up Moreno’s game-tying field goal to close the first half. His interception return at 4:45 of the third again tied the game at 24-24.
Gabe Guyton continued a positive special teams trend for the Pride with a 68-yard kickoff return that gave Clarke possession at MidAmerica’s 20-yard line, but that drive rendered no points.
Gabe Deadwiler caught four passes for 95 yards, and reigning NAIA defensive player of the week, Bryan Valdes, delivered another strong performance with 14 tackles.
The Pride, who are banged up in several key positions, welcome a much-needed bye next Saturday before Peru State visits Dalzell Field on Oct. 15.
“We’re gonna use this game to just kind of get away a little bit,” Regalado said. “We’re gonna give them a little break, let them catch their breath and get ready for a really tough Peru State team.”
