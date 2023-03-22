The Clarke University baseball team deserved some good fortune.
After dropping five of their last six contests, all one-run defeats, the Pride busted out the bats in a Heart of America Conference sweep at Graceland on Tuesday in Lamoni, Iowa.
Clarke (10-9, 3-3) pounded out 11 hits in a 9-5 victory in Game 1 and followed with a 10-hit attack for a 9-2 win in the nightcap.
Bubba Thompson was 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Thomas Brannon and Brendan O’Connor each contributed two hits and drove in a pair of runs in the opener.
O’Connor blasted a third-inning grand slam and added a two-run shot in the seventh to complete a seven-RBI effort in Game 2. Thompson added two more hits, including a two-run homer.
Dubuque Senior grad Johnny Blake tossed three scoreless innings and struck out six to earn the save. Winning pitcher Isaac Rohde stuck out six and allowed two earned runs over four innings.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Tufts 11, UW-Platteville 1 — At Winter Haven, Fla.: Claistra Fuehrer’s solo home run in the fifth inning accounted for the Pioneer’s lone run in a loss via the mercy rule. UW-P fell to 5-4 on the season.
PREP SOFTBALL
Southwestern 5, River Ridge/Scales Mound 4 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Ally Stanton went 2-for-4 and scored two runs as the Wildcats scored three times in the first and withstood a rally rom River Ridge/Scales Mound. Kaitlyn Mick struck out 10 and didn’t allow an earned run over seven masterful innings inside the circle.
Emily Wurster, Evelyn Walters and Laiken Haas each drove in runs for River Ridge/Scales Mound.
Forreston 9, Stockton/Warren 0 — At Stockton, Ill.: Elaina Martin tripled, but the WarHawks were limited to just four hits and dropped their season opener.
PREP BASEBALL
Lena-Winslow 6, East Dubuque 4 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Angel Reyes struck out 10 over four innings, but Le-Win rallied late to spoil the Warriors’ home opener. Carver Kamentz went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Bradin Lee had a hit and drove in two for East Dubuque (1-1).
