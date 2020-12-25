The NBA has used Christmas Day as its day to showcase its best games of the year.
The Big Ten is using the holiday for a hoops slate of its own, and No. 4-ranked Iowa is excited about the opportunity.
“It’s a unique year,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “But the other thing is for a while it looked like the NBA wasn’t going to play and we were going to take that window of opportunity to showcase college basketball. The NBA decided to come back, which is great. That’s a tradition, NBA games on television. But the other networks were anxious for our games as well, so there was no decrease in interest in our games after the NBA decided to come back.”
The Hawkeyes (7-1, 1-0) play at Minnesota (7-1, 0-1) at 7 p.m. tonight in their conference road debut. And while McCaffery and his players would probably prefer to spend the holidays at home with their families, it’s probably safer for the players to remain on campus as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
It’s just the third time ever that Iowa will play on Christmas Day. Each of the previous two games were tournament losses in Hawaii.
“When the discussion first began about playing on Christmas there were a lot of factors, not the least of which is we’re trying to stay in a pseudo bubble,” McCaffery said. “As hard as that is in particular at Christmastime when everybody wants to see their families, we’re trying to limit as much as we can where we go, who we see.
“If we’re going to be here over the break, then we need to play games. … I think every coach in America wants their kids to have the opportunity to be home for Christmas and be with their families. I think every coach wants to be with his family. We won’t be.”
Tonight’s game will feature two of the Big Ten’s top scorers. Iowa’s Luka Garza has scored at least 20 points in 17 consecutive conference games and leads the league in scoring at 29.3 points per game. Minnesota’s Marcus Carr is third in the league in scoring (23.9).
Seven of the teams’ last eight meetings in Williams Arena have been decided by six points or fewer.
Minnesota is Iowa’s most-played opponent with 203 all-time meetings. The Golden Gophers lead the series, 106-97, and own a 65-36 advantage in games played in Minneapolis. Iowa swept Minnesota last season for the first time in eight seasons.