The Associated Press unveiled its first prep football rankings of the season and a pair of Dubuque teams garnered top-10 ratings.
Dubuque Wahlert, fresh off a 31-14 victory over West Delaware in its season opener, debuted at No. 6 in Class 2A. The Golden Eagles will host 3A No. 6-ranked Davenport Assumption on Friday at the Rock Bowl.
Dubuque Senior, which pulled away to a 42-13 victory over city rival Hempstead last weekend, earned the No. 9 spot in Class 5A.
Beckman Catholic and Cascade were both ranked in Class 1A. Beckman, a state semifinalist last year, was rated fourth after its 20-6 victory over Camanche. Cascade, a 21-13 victor over Monticello, was ranked seventh.
West Delaware was among the teams receiving votes in Class 3A.
Southeast Polk (5A), Council Bluffs Lewis Central (4A), Solon (3A), OABCIG (2A), Hawarden West Sioux (1A), Britt West Hancock (A) and Remsen St. Mary’s (8-player) earned the No. 1 rankings.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Eagles sweep bronze — At Monroe, Wis.: Jayden Brookins finished sixth in 18:11.3 and Kyle Powers was 11th in 19:18.7 as Dubuque Wahlert placed third at the 12-team Bruess Invitational. Nick Klapatauskas (19:43.8), Gabe Auer (20:10.9) and Duncan Freund (20:35.8) also scored for the Golden Eagles.
Arthur Horn was 17th in 19:41.5 to lead East Dubuque/Galena. Wil Quinn (20:12.8) and Devin Bradt (20:24.7) also competed for the co-op.
Stockton’s Jason Niemann (21:32.3) was 53rd.
Wahlert was third on the girls side, paced by an 11th-place finish from Lucy Murphy (22:35.4). Lilah Takes (22:43.8), Lilian Graham (23:16.3), Olivia Bellini (24:09.4) and Claire King (24:26.1) also counted.
East Dubuque/Galena’s Arianna Pedrin (26:24.2) was 43rd, and Lynnea Groezinger (28:06.2) was 48th. Stockton’s Katherin Crome finished 58th in 219:53.8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.