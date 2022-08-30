The Associated Press unveiled its first prep football rankings of the season and a pair of Dubuque teams garnered top-10 ratings.

Dubuque Wahlert, fresh off a 31-14 victory over West Delaware in its season opener, debuted at No. 6 in Class 2A. The Golden Eagles will host 3A No. 6-ranked Davenport Assumption on Friday at the Rock Bowl.

