Mikey Burchill understands the amount of work ahead of him in his path to collegiate hockey.
And now, he will have a maize and blue carrot dangling in front of him.
The 5-foot-10, 154-pound left wing from Mundelein, Ill., committed to the University of Michigan hockey program on Thanksgiving Day. He will spend one more full season in Dubuque and join the Wolverines in the fall of 2024.
“It’s an unbelievable opportunity,” Burchill said Saturday night. “Once the opportunity presented itself, it would have been extremely hard to turn it down. That place just feels like home.
“I know I have to grow in pretty much every aspect of my game. The defensive side of the game, for sure. But it definitely will motivate me even more, knowing that I’m going to Michigan. I have some expectations to live up to now, and I want to be able to contribute when I get there eventually.”
Burchill, 17, has enjoyed a breakthrough season while playing on Dubuque’s top line with center Owen Michaels and the team’s leading scorer, former Northeastern University forward Ryan St. Louis. Burchill shares the team lead with seven goals and shares second place on the team’s scoring chart with 15 points in helping the Saints go 9-4-1-1 for a .667 winning percentage, tied for fourth best in the 16-team USHL.
A year ago, while playing significantly fewer minutes, Burchill contributed 11 goals, 19 points and a plus-8 rating as a 16-year-old rookie on a veteran-dominant team that went 40-16-3-3.
“Burch can skate, he can make plays offensively and you can tell by the way he carries himself that he has that confidence level of having a year of experience in the league,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “But, just as importantly, he’s learned how to play when he doesn’t have the puck, which is really important when you get to the next level and, hopefully for Burch, the level after that.
“The exciting thing about him is you know there’s so much more in him. Don’t get me wrong. He’s playing great and he’s on pace for 60-some points, which is tremendous in this league. But, with his work ethic, you know he’ll keep putting in the work, get stronger, work on his skill stuff and the overall growth of his game. The sky’s the limit for him.”
Burchill committed to the Wolverines at a time of a little uncertainty, despite a No. 5 national ranking. Brandon Naurato has served as the interim head coach since this summer, when the school parted ways with Mel Pearson.
“I’ve cross that question a lot, but I know Coach Naurato really well, and I’ve known him for years,” said Burchill, who played for the Detroit-based Compuware AAA program prior to being selected fifth overall in the 2021 USHL Futures Draft. “I know most of the coaching staff, too, so I’m not worried about it. I’d love for Coach Naurato to get the job permanently, but you know Michigan is one of those programs that will always have a great coaching staff.”
During his visit, Burchill spent time with former Saints forward Jackson Hallum, a Michigan freshman and Vegas Golden Knights prospect.
“I actually got pretty close to Jackson at the end of last season,” Burchill said. “He’s been a really good mentor for me, and he’s helped me through a lot.
“I’m fortunate, because I’ve had a lot of great vets here in Dubuque. I love it here, and Dubuque has been so important in everything that’s come my way. I couldn’t be happier.”
MacDonald considers Burchill as the “leader of the young guys” on the Saints roster, including first-year players James Reeder, Gavin Cornforth, Noah Powell and Lucas St. Louis. But Burchill began to show that side of himself at the end of last season, when he asked president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson for the phone numbers of the Saints’ draft picks to welcome them to the team.
“Leadership is a skill you have to learn over time, too, and he’s getting better at that. A lot of it comes with playing on the top line and being aware of how you have to carry yourself,” MacDonald said. “Even though he’s just an ’05 birthyear, he has that experience in the league that he can pass along to the younger guys when they’re hanging out together in school or study hall. He knows you have to be dialed in all the time, and that translates to the games. It’s a credit to him.”
