IOWA CITY — Joe Toussaint didn’t really know what to think when he heard the news.
A 6-foot, 190-pound junior guard from New York, Toussaint was set to take over Iowa’s starting point guard job following the graduation of Jordan Bohannon.
Then, Bohannon announced he would be coming back to use a sixth season of eligibility.
Instead of hanging his head and searching for a better opportunity in the transfer portal, Toussaint stayed patient. Then he got a call from Bohannon that put his mind to rest.
“I was confused when I saw that, but then he called me,” Toussaint said Thursday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. “It was like relief, it just came off my shoulders after he told me that.”
Bohannon — the program’s all-time leader in assists, 3-pointers and games played — told Toussaint his plan was to vacate the point and shift over to shooting guard to get Toussaint into the starting lineup.
“I told him, ‘Listen Joe T., this is your team now. You’re going to have the ball in your hands, you’re going to be the point guard, you’re going to be making the important decisions throughout the season and I’m just going to be there for you to load up and I’m going to shoot whatever open shots I can get from you,’” Bohannon said. “I’m excited for him. He’s really been working really hard and me and him have a great relationship. I’m doing what I can to help him along the way and I think he’s going to have a big breakout year this year.”
Toussaint started at the point as a freshman in 2019-20 after Bohannon played in just 10 games before undergoing hip surgery.
Toussaint started 20 games that season and averaged 6.5 points, 2.9 assists, 2.0 rebounds and led the team with 1.2 steals per game.
As a sophomore, Toussaint played in all 31 games, but averaged just 3.7 points per game as his playing time was whittled down from 553 minutes in 2019-20 to just 348 in 2020-21.
“You really have to give him credit with how he stepped up in that atmosphere and was able to produce like he was, because that is not an easy job to do,” Bohannon said. “I’m just really happy for him because I know he’s been working really hard and he’s ready to step into the spotlight even more and produce even bigger numbers. He continues to work every single day, so I’m really excited for him.”
Toussaint is happy not only because he has a potential starting job in front of him to earn, but because he is finally healthy again — or at least close to it.
He didn’t tell anyone he was playing with a bone spur in his left ankle last season — “It was (hurting), but I’m not one to complain so I just played through it,” he said.
While undergoing an exam on his ankle, doctors noticed an accessory bone and gave him the option to have it removed. Toussaint had never noticed it before — he thought his bone spur was just a badly sprained ankle — but doctors told him to let him know if it started to bother him.
“Sure enough, like two days later it started to hurt,” Toussaint said. “They said it was the size of a marble, so they took that out, too.”
He said he’s not completely back to 100% yet, but he’s close. And a healthy Joe T. can be a dangerous weapon for the Hawkeyes.
“I just have more balance, I can move better,” he said. “It’s still not 100% now, but when I jump I don’t feel anything in my ankle anymore.”