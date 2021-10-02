There haven’t been many highlights for Muscatine this season.
The Muskies should follow Dontrell Harris around for a bit.
The Dubuque Hempstead junior is a highlight waiting to happen.
For Harris, it was all about the returns.
Returning to action after missing one game with a concussion, Harris returned a kick and an interception for scores as the Mustangs rolled past winless Muscatine, 55-14, in Iowa Class 5A District 3 prep football action at Dalzell Field on Friday night.
Hempstead evened its record at 3-3 and remained unbeaten (2-0) in district play.
Muscatine (0-6, 0-2) opened on offense for the sixth time in as many games and responded with its first opening-possession score of the season.
Landon Battey lofted a pass for Darnell Thompson, whose defender had slipped, for a 41-yard touchdown catch, and Muscatine led an opponent for the first time this year.
The Muskies’ euphoria was short-lived.
Harris returned the ensuing kick 96 yards for a score and Hempstead had tied things up in a matter of seconds.
“It looked like our intensity went down after (Muscatine’s touchdown) and I wanted to get the team pumped back up,” Harris said.
Harris had a premonition about his return to the field.
“I told myself I was going to score today,” Harris said. “I was just like, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s pop one off.’ I worked hard this week and it paid off.”
The Mustangs’ defense flexed their muscles, as well, tormenting Battey with pressure and getting in every passing lane early on.
The junior quarterback misfired on seven of his next eight passes, with his only completion losing 2 yards.
The Mustangs pulled in front and pulled away with touchdowns on consecutive drives — each of which were set up by short Muscatine punts and prominently featured Battey’s counterpart, Hempstead’s Noah Pettinger.
Pettinger capped Hempstead’s first offensive possession with a swing pass to Luke Odefy, who sprinted in for a 16-yard score. Pettinger kept it himself for a 10-yard TD run to make it 21-7.
Hempsteead intercepted Battey three times in the first half en route to a commanding 35-7 lead.
Tyler Frieburger’s interception midway through the second quarter set up Luc Montocchio’s 3-yard TD run. Harris got his second TD shortly before halftime with a 36-yard interception return score.
“(The interception) was a better feeling than the kickoff touchdown,” Harris said. “I’ve never had a pick-6 before and I haven’t had a pick this year.”
Lane Wels got Hempstead’s fourth interception and second pick-6 of the night when he stepped in front of a pass and waltzed into the end zone from 11 yards out early in the third quarter.
Harris had a 51-yard kick return that set up yet another Mustang TD — a 20-yard hookup from Freiburger to Jayden Siegert.