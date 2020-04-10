Matias Maccelli took another significant step toward his ultimate dream of playing in the National Hockey League.
The 19-year-old forward from Turku, Finland, led the Finnish Elite League in rookie scoring before being selected the Jarmo Wasama Memorial Award winner as the top first-year player in the league. Maccelli joined an elite list of winners that includes current NHL standouts Kaapo Kakko, Patrik Laine, Juuse Saros and Teuvo Teravainen, who have all won the award within the last nine seasons.
“It feels amazing that I won it,” said Maccelli, who played the previous season and a half with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League before signing a contract with Ilves in Finland’s top professional league. “It was one of my goals for the season, so it means a lot to me.
“They are great players, and it feels good to get the same award than those guys. I feel honored.”
Maccelli joined the Saints midway through the 2017-18 season and contributed eight goals and 21 points in 36 games. The following winter, he set a USHL record for points by a Finnish-born player with 31 goals and 72 points in 62 games.
That prompted the Arizona Coyotes to select Maccelli in the fourth round, 98th overall, in the NHL Draft last summer in Vancouver, British Columbia.
“The USHL is a good league and Dubuque is a great organization,” Maccelli said. “The coaches helped me a lot to become a better player.
“The players are a lot bigger and stronger (in the Finnish Elite League). The ice is bigger here, so there is more time on ice than in North America. I know I have to keep working hard and I need to get more strength so I can compete with the big guys in the corners.”
Maccelli, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound left-handed shooting left wing, scored 13 goals and 30 points in 43 games for Ilves, which finished fourth in the Finnish Elite League. He also represented Finland at the World Junior Championships and contributed two goals and five points in seven games.
He is tentatively scheduled to return to Ilves in the fall, but Arizona remains on his long-term radar. He’s already working on next season, despite the coronavirus pandemic limiting activities worldwide.
“There’s no plans yet (on playing for the Coyotes),” he said. “We’ll see. That’s still my dream.
“I can practice at home well right now. And I can spend more time with my family.”