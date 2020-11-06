Grace Kolker practices at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center all the time, and Thursday night felt a lot like that — not a regional meet to determine qualifiers for next weekend’s Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union meet in Marshalltown.
The competition took place in front of no spectators, in accordance with IGHSAU protocols for COVID-19. Saturday’s regional swimming meet will also take place without spectators, as will the state meet. But, by now, high school athletes have gotten used to weird environments.
“It was a little strange because it was extra quiet in here,” said Kolker, a Dubuque Hempstead sophomore who finished fifth with 354.9 points and narrowly missed earning one of the 32 state berths at stake. “It felt weird to get out of the water and just hear silence. It kind of felt like another practice, just with more friends, but it still was really fun.
“There were a lot of really good divers here, and that pushes you a lot. When you see those girls get up there and do it, it makes you feel like you can do it, too, and you’re just as capable of pushing yourself that far.”
Waterloo senior Lauren Kimball, the No. 1-ranked diver in the state, put up a 509.25 to win the regional title by 69.5 points over sophomore teammate Avery Hogan. Cedar Rapids Kennedy sophomore Lacey Neighbor and Decorah sophomore Brinley Krivachek also advanced to state.
Kimball earned the No. 2 seed at state behind only Bettendorf senior Makayla Hughbanks, who scored a 509.95. Kimball finished 16th, 10th and third at state in her first three trips.
“I am so excited, and I’m very grateful to even have a state meet at this point,” Kimball said. “I’m very excited to go with my teammate, too.
“I know I can dive better. But I’m going to attribute today to all the hard work we’ve done over the season. These last couple of weeks especially, we’ve been putting in a ton of dives to prepare for these last two meets.”
Hempstead sophomore Sydney Lyon finished seventh with 323.55 and Wahlert freshman Josie Wolbers placed 12th with 282.25.