Cordell Pemsl will finish his college basketball career outside of Iowa City.
The University of Iowa announced Friday that the former Dubuque Wahlert standout has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Pemsl appeared in 96 career games for the Hawkeyes, averaging 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
He has one remaining year of eligibility and after graduating in the spring will be able to play immediately.
“I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, and fans for a memorable four years at the University of Iowa,” Pemsl said in a release issued by the university. “I am grateful for the support Hawkeye Nation has shown me through many difficult times.
“I wish my teammates the best of luck in the future and appreciate everything the University of Iowa has done for me.”
Pemsl, a 6-foot-9, 248-pound forward, played in 28 games this season and averaged 2.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
He averaged a career-best 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds as a freshman.
Pemsl played in 66 games over his first two seasons in Iowa City, but he saw action in just two games during the 2018-19 season before undergoing season-ending surgery that December to remove hardware from a previous procedure on his knee.
He was arrested in September for operating while intoxicated and was suspended from all team activities and missed the season opener. He then was suspended for a game in February following an arrest for driving with a revoked license.
Pemsl was a three-year team captain at Wahlert, leading the Golden Eagles to a pair of Iowa Class 3A state championships and another runner-up finish. He graduated as the program’s top career scorer (1,611 points) and was second in rebounds (878) and seventh in assists (184).
“I can’t thank him enough for the contributions that he has made to our program over the past four years,” Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery said. “He was a valuable teammate on one NIT and two NCAA Tournament teams, all while overcoming three major surgeries over the last six years. Cordell is beloved by Hawkeye Nation and he has my complete support in the coming months during this transition.”