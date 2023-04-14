Colin Rea felt a touch of nerves leading up to his first Major League Baseball appearance in 18 months, not to mention a return to the ballpark he called home seven years ago.
But, the nerves didn’t have much to do with facing a potent San Diego Padres lineup Thursday night in front of a raucous crowd of 43,296 at Petco Park after the Milwaukee Brewers promoted him from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day.
“I was just glad I didn't go over to the other dugout after the first inning. That's all I thought about the last couple of days,” the 32-year-old Rea joked in the post-game media scrum. “It's always good to be back here. It's always a good place to pitch and a good atmosphere.”
The 6-foot-5, 218-pound right-handed pitcher from Cascade, Iowa, turned in a quality start and put the Brewers in position to win in his big league season debut. He left the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with a 3-1 lead, but reliever Matt Bush allowed a two-run home run to Trent Grisham in the bottom of the eighth to hand Rea a no-decision.
Milwaukee eventually won the game, 4-3, on a Rowdy Tellez sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning.
The Padres, who selected Rea in the 12th round of the 2011 MLB Draft, have completely retooled their roster since he last pitched for them in 2016.
“It's a different team," Rea said. “That was my first time facing a lot of those guys, so they'd never seen me before. It was good.
“I felt like we met expectations, but I don’t think we really had a pitch count in mind going in. We were just kind of going with what the game gave us. We had a good idea, so we stuck with it and it worked out pretty well.”
Rea pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowed one run on two hits, walked one and struck out six, and 49 of his 83 pitches went for strikes. Staked to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, he settled in after allowing Manny Machado’s first home run of the season and a two-out single by Xander Bogaerts in the bottom half.
“The first inning, I definitely threw more pitches than I would have liked, but I felt we had a good game plan going in, we executed for the most part and we got those early runs that definitely helped,” Rea said. “They hit some hard balls, but luckily they were right at our defense and the defense made some good plays.
“I had to sit back and rely on my command a little bit. I don’t know if the stuff was necessarily there, but the command was, so after the first inning, that’s kind of what we stuck with. We were ahead of most of the hitters most of the night. Executing pitches is what it comes down to, and we did a pretty good job of that tonight.”
Rea allowed only one other baserunner when he opened the third inning by walking Austin Nola, who was later erased by an inning-ending double play. Pleased with the quality start, manager Craig Counsell decided to send Rea out for the sixth inning despite his highest pitch count of the young season. Rea’s previous high of 65 came at Triple-A Nashville.
“To give us 17 outs in 5 2/3, it's a great performance for sure,” Counsell said. “He pitched very well, executed a whole bunch of pitches, was careful around the edges and got a bunch of swings and misses, too. I couldn't ask for anything more. I thought he was wonderful and he gave us a real chance to win.”
The Brewers, who boast one of the strongest pitching staffs in the big leagues, have been hampered by early season injuries that landed Brandon Woodruff, Aaron Ashby and Justin Wilson on the injured list in the last two weeks.
Milwaukee signed Rea to a free-agent contract in January and invited him to the big-league spring training camp but did not place him on the 40-man roster until Thursday. He began the season at Nashville and has made a pair of starts against Louisville and at Memphis. In seven innings of work, Rea has allowed just two unearned runs on six hits while striking out nine and walking none. The 13-year-professional was not the pitcher of record in either start.
Rea reached the big leagues in 2015, but the Padres traded him to Miami the following summer. MLB voided that trade after Rea suffered an elbow injury in his first start for the Marlins. The injury led to Tommy John surgery and forced him to miss the entire 2017 season.
Rea made nine appearances, including two starts, with the Chicago Cubs during the coronavirus-impacted 2020 season and spent the following year and a half with the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization. Fukuoka allowed him to pitch for the Brewers organization at the tail end of 2021 to be closer to home following the premature birth of his daughter.
So, it’s been a long, winding path back to a big-league mound. And he hopes for more moments like Thursday.
“I feel like it’s just a step in the right direction,” Rea said. “I don’t necessarily see the huge moments in my career -- it’s just, ‘keep moving forward and preparing and working every day.’ I prepare myself for moments like this.
“As far as tonight, it feels good. I’m going to enjoy it. Tomorrow, we’re back at it again."
