Steve Graber relied heavily on a talented group of seniors during Cuba City’s run to the Wisconsin Division 3 state baseball championship last spring.
But plenty of underclassmen played meaningful innings last year, and that will help the Cubans in the always-tough Southwest Wisconsin Activities League this season. The Cubans return nine letterwinners, including four starters, from a team that made it to state for the first time since 1955 and won the school’s first title in the sport.
Here is a capsule look at the SWAL:
CUBA CITY
Coach — Steve Graber (19th season, 177-177 overall)
Last season — 23-4, 12-2 SWAL
Returning letterwinners — Reece Rosenkranz (sr.), Riley Rosenkranz (sr.), Max Lucey (sr.), Will Busch (sr.), Cody Houtakker (sr.), Carter Donar (sr.), Tyson Richard (soph.), Breyden Johll (soph.), Brayden Thumser (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Ethan Abrath (jr.), Cole Dalsing (jr.), Henry Kruser (soph.), Talan Van Natta (soph.), Gavin Vaassen (soph.), Andy Loeffelholz (soph).
Outlook — The Cubans return nine letterwinners, including four starters, from last year’s state championship squad. That will help offset the graduation of first-team all-SWAL selections Kobe Vosberg, Mason Reese, Jackson Soja and Blake Bussan. Vosberg earned SWAL player of the year honors and Graber landed coach of the year accolades after the Cubans won the league title. A key to this year’s team will be defense and situational play, along with quality at-bats on the offensive end. The value of fundamental baseball should be fresh on the Cubans’ minds after last spring’s run to Grand Chute.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Brent Sheckler
Last season — 9-5 in the SWAL
Top underclassmen last season — Lucas Lendosky (jr.,), Max Miles (jr.).
Outlook — The Golden Eagles will have to replace two first-team all-SWAL picks in Mark Kenney and Mason Adkins and honorable mention selections Austin Horn and Cam Winkers. Lendosky, a UW-Stout commit, also made first-team all-SWAL and was named honorable mention all-Central Region by the Perfect Game USA Scouting Service. The region covers 13 states. Fennimore finished third in the SWAL, three games back of Cuba City and two behind Mineral Point. The Eagles have been mentioned as a legitimate title contender again this season.
Other returning letterwinners — Bryce Reece (sr., UTIL/P), Brady Curwen (jr., 2B), Will Kunkel (sr., UTIL).
Promising newcomers — Klaeton Hendricks (fr., P/UTIL), Miles Redfearn (fr., C), Remi Lawrence (fr., UTIL), Drew Martin (fr., UTIL), Brayden Gleason (fr., UTIL), Jeff Bechen (fr., UTIL), Nick Busch (fr., UTIL).
Outlook — The Wildcats return a battle-tested group of seniors who played key roles in a deep postseason tournament run two years ago. They will have to replace first-team all-SWAL picks Peerson Kephart, as well as current UW-Platteville freshman Jordan Stanton. Southwestern also brings in a talented group of freshmen who could make an immediate impact.
DARLINGTON
Coach — Brad Solberg
Last season — 9-11, 6-8 SWAL
Returning letterwinners — Maddox Goebel, Levi Carter, Cannon Lancaster, Roger Volkening, Cadyn Burbach, Reagan Jackson, Gage Banfield, Breylin Goebel, James Ackley, Barrett Vieth, Tye Crist.
Outlook — The Redbirds return a pair of all-SWAL picks in Burbach and Goebel from a squad that finished sixth in the SWAL, just two games out of fourth place. Solberg expects Darlington to compete in the league this season based on its quality depth, experienced pitching staff and athleticism. The Redbirds have the pieces, they just need to put them in place.
