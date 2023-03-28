Steve Graber relied heavily on a talented group of seniors during Cuba City’s run to the Wisconsin Division 3 state baseball championship last spring.

But plenty of underclassmen played meaningful innings last year, and that will help the Cubans in the always-tough Southwest Wisconsin Activities League this season. The Cubans return nine letterwinners, including four starters, from a team that made it to state for the first time since 1955 and won the school’s first title in the sport.

