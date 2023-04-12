Intracity soccer matches over the past few years haven’t involved a whole lot of celebrating for Dubuque Hempstead.

There’s been more heartbreak than anything considering the Mustangs had just one combined win over its two Dubuque rivals since the end of the 2016 season.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.