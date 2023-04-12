Intracity soccer matches over the past few years haven’t involved a whole lot of celebrating for Dubuque Hempstead.
There’s been more heartbreak than anything considering the Mustangs had just one combined win over its two Dubuque rivals since the end of the 2016 season.
They made up for it — at least a little bit — on Tuesday.
Alex Tackney and Drew Lewis scored two goals apiece, and the Mustangs beat Dubuque Wahlert, 5-1, at Timmerman Field.
Mitch Tackney added a goal for Hempstead (3-2).
“We try to forget about the last years because those were kind of terrible for us. No one really had good memories from those,” said Alex Tackney, a senior. “We moved past it, came into this knowing we were the better team and just kept our heads high.”
Hempstead is 1-5 against Senior since 2017, with a 2-0 victory in 2019 standing as its lone intracity triumph since sweeping the 2016 city championship.
The Mustangs had been outscored, 21-3, in five matches against Wahlert over that span, including matching 2-1 defeats the last two seasons.
But beyond just the bragging rights, the victory was big for other reasons.
Hempstead (3-2) has already matched its win total from each of the last two seasons and it marked the first time since 2016 that the Mustangs had scored five goals in a match against a team other than Waterloo East, which has won just 11 matches since 2011.
“It feels good, but I’m not going to let this frame who we are,” Lewis said. “I think we’re a way better team this year and have a lot higher hopes than previous years and I’m just hoping to build off this win.”
Alex Tackney opened the scoring at the 14:01 mark, initially targeting Brady Kohl for a corner kick before curling it with the wind and off Wahlert goalkeeper Chris Schmitt for a 1-0 lead and his first goal of the year.
“In past years we were notorious for coming out slow, getting down early and then struggling to build our pace back up,” Alex Tackney said. “To come out first in a game is great, especially when we get (two goals in 4 minutes).”
Lewis scored both of his goals on long shots that snuck past Schmitt, first at 15:07 before giving the Mustangs a 3-0 lead at 24:25 and temporarily moving into a tie for the team lead with his third goal.
“Long shot, wind behind me. I had a lot of open space and I had some players crashing, I decided why not take a shot, give it a chance,” he said.
Miscommunication on the back end gift-wrapped a goal for the Golden Eagles (0-3), though.
A Hempstead defender passed the ball back to goalkeeper Aiden Rhoad, but to the spot he had just vacated. Wahlert’s Garrett Rambousek won a foot race to the loose ball and tapped it in for an easy goal.
The scored held until halftime, but not much longer.
Alex Tackney lofted a shot over Schmitt to restore the three-goal lead just 2:55 into the second half.
Mitch Tackney completed the scoring at 56:25, tucking in a perfect cross from Kohl for his team-leading fourth goal of the season.
Schmitt finished with seven saves for the Golden Eagles, who were outshot, 16-7.
Hempstead finished with a 12-6 advantage in shots on goal.
Rhoad made four saves to earn the victory and snap a two-game losing streak.
“Seeing the ball go into the back of the net five times really helps a lot going forward,” Mustangs coach Alex Lee said. “I think it’s huge for our seniors to get it done, especially against Wahlert, but I think they were just ready to take out some of that frustration they had from the last couple games.”
