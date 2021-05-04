Daniel Rogers drove in three runs, Dylan Pardoe had three hits and Luke Fennelly hit a triple as the Loras College baseball team won the second game over Wartburg to salvage a split, 7-2, on Monday in Waverly, Iowa.
The Duhawks (19-11, 14-10 American Rivers Conference) lost the opener, 3-2.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Benedictine 2, Dubuque 1 — At Lisle, Ill.: Rachel Trader and Callie Dutton had two hits apiece in the Spartans’ loss.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Dubuque Wahlert 4, Decorah 1 — At Steele Field: Nathan Donovan scored four goals and Chris Schmitt made 12 saves as the Golden Eagles downed the Vikings.
Davenport Central 4, Dubuque Hempstead 2 — At Davenport, Iowa: The Mustangs battled tough but couldn’t slow down Central.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Vikings runner-up — At Aurora, Iowa: Kody Hoeger and Jack Wiskus each shot 81s as Edgewood-Colesburg finished second to host East Buchanan, 311-341, at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet at Buffalo Creek Golf Course. Korey Putz (82) and Konnor Putz (97) rounded out Ed-Co’s score.