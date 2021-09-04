Carter Olson returned an interception 100 yards for a pick six touchdown in the second quarter, then iced the game away in the fourth with a 45-yard punt return score as Cuba City blanked rival Fennimore, 19-0, on Friday night in Fennimore, Wis.
Chayse Barth got the scoring started for the Cubans (3-0), breaking off an 80-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Potosi/Cassville 50, Southwestern 7 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Levi Groom tossed touchdown passes of 16 and 28 yards to Robby Roe, and also added a 1-yard TD run as Potosi/Cassville exploded on the offense end, cruising past the Wildcats. Eli Adams rushed for three scores as well for the co-op.
Prairie du Chien 30, Poynette 13 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Ty Wagner scored on touchdown runs of 4 and 10 yards, and Alex Gibbs locked it up with a late 15-yard interception return score as the Blackhawks pulled away for the victory over Poynette.
River Ridge 29, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 12 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Will Cooley scored two touchdown runs as the Timberwolves played solid on both ends and pulled out a victory over the tri-op.
Lancaster 56, Parkview 0 — At Orfordville, Wis.: The Flying Arrows bounced back with a runaway road win.
River Valley 44, Platteville 14 — At Spring Green, Wis.: The Hillmen dropped another tough loss on the road.
Wisconsin Heights 20, Belmont 10 — At Belmont, Wis.: Waylon Palzkill tossed a 50-yard touchdown pass to Noah Fritz, but the Braves couldn’t find enough stops in the eight-player loss.
Black Hawk/Warren 56, Iowa-Grant 0 — At South Wayne, Wis.: The co-op was a runaway freight train that the Panthers couldn’t slow down in the ugly loss.
Highland 47, Boscobel 14 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The Bulldogs couldn’t get much going against Highland.
IOWA
Pleasant Valley 35, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Pleasant Valley, Iowa: The Mustangs saw their offense bog down for a second straight week, struggling to get anything going against the Spartans. Hempstead (0-2) fell behind, 14-0, at halftime and saw PV grow the lead in the second half.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 23, West Delaware 21 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Class 3A No. 3-ranked Hawks scored late and had the chance to tie, but the two-point attempt failed as the Class 4A No. 6 Saints held on in a battle of ranked heavyweights.
Cascade 32, Durant 16 — At Cascade, Iowa: Tanner Simon scored a touchdown run for an early spark, helping Cougars (1-1) run past Durant in their home opener.
Starmont 42, Bellevue 38 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets lost a thrilling shootout against the Stars.
Monticello 27, Maquoketa 6 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals were held to 137 yards of total offense in the loss to the Panthers.
MFL/Mar-Mac 34, Clayton Ridge 17 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles hung in but fell to the strong rushing attack of the Bulldogs.
South Winneshiek 19, Maquoketa Valley 0 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats were blanked by the Warriors.
Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Springville 28 — At Springville, Iowa: After getting shutout last week, the Vikings exploded to grab the program’s first-ever win in eight-player action.
ILLINOIS
Fulton 30, East Dubuque 20 — At Fulton, Ill.: The Warriors battled tough, but Fulton scored a key touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Stockton 18, Eastland/Pearl City 13 — At Stockton, Ill.: Karl Hubb’s 21-yard TD run with 9 minutes left helped the Blackhawks grind past the co-op.
South Beloit 44, River Ridge 30 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats couldn’t find the key stops down the stretch in an eight-player loss to South Beloit.