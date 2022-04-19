Stephen Halliday put up another week of monster numbers, enough to win the United States Hockey League’s forward of the week for the third time this season.
But he preferred to discuss the elements of his game that usually don’t lead to those kinds of individual honors. As the Dubuque Fighting Saints began nearing the Clark Cup Playoffs, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound center from Glenwood, Md., took his all-around game to a whole new level.
“I definitely always want to be a 200-foot player, but it’s even more important to play that way leading up to the playoffs,” Halliday said. “I consider myself a leader on this team, and if I’m not willing to do all of those little things, then nobody else should be willing to do them, either. But, if I show I am willing to do those things, then everybody else should be, too.
“I want to win this thing, and I’m showing guys I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win, whether that means blocking shots, backchecking hard or taking shorter shifts. I just want to lead by example.”
Halliday, an Ohio State University recruit, leads the USHL in scoring with a career-high 93 points, which has come on a career-high 35 goals and a career-high 58 assists while playing all 60 of Dubuque’s games. He has registered multiple points on 30 occasions this season and has tallied five goals and 13 points in his current six-game point scoring streak.
Defensively, he’s had his best season, too. After posting a combined plus-3 rating through his first three seasons in the USHL, Halliday has posted a plus-28 that ranks 10th in the league and fifth among forwards this season.
Halliday has set new USHL Tier I records for career points with 214 points (68 goals, 146 assists) in 215 career games, including the playoffs. He began his USHL career with the now-defunct Central Illinois Flying Aces and has spent the past three seasons in Dubuque.
Halliday represented Dubuque in the BioSteel All-American Game in January. NHL Central Scouting selected him as the No. 108 North American skater eligible for this summer’s NHL Draft.
But, again, he’d much rather talk about teammates who play a style of hockey that wins in April and May. Dubuque has won seven straight games, the longest active streak in the USHL.
“I’m really proud of a guy like Cole Helm, who has done an unbelievable job of playing his role as a physical presence,” Halliday said. “You always know when he’s on the ice, and he’s constantly giving us a spark. It’s unbelievable to see the impact he’s made on our team, even though we only picked him up halfway through the season.
“And we have guys like Tristan Lemyre, who has been playing so hard every shift and has done a great job of leading by example, too. When you have guys like that, it builds the right culture for the playoffs.”
Halliday recorded two goals and eight assists in three games, including a Tuesday win over Cedar Rapids and a home-and-home sweep of Green Bay, to win the weekly USHL award. In a 9-4 victory on Friday at Green Bay, he recorded a career-high five-point night that included a pair of goals.
“It was a good week for us as a whole,” Halliday said. “Cedar Rapids is fighting for a playoff spot and Green Bay is out of it, but we did a good job of not taking either team lightly. We put ourselves in a position where we can still possibly get first place in the conference, which would be big for the playoffs.”
The Saints (39-16-2-3, 83 points) trail Chicago (38-13-8-1) by just two points heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Dubuque finishes with a home-and-home against Cedar Rapids (28-29-2-1), while Chicago faces a home-and-home against Muskegon (32-22-3-3). If Dubuque and Chicago finish with the same amount of standings points, the Saints would win the tie-breaker based on a greater number of wins in regulation time or overtime.