Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the Iowa Class 4A regional tournament, with statistics taken from Varsity Bound (formerly QuikStats) on Tuesday and the final rankings set to be released today:
REGION 6
Thursday’s quarterfinals — Cedar Rapids Xavier (13-9) at Marion (14-8), 7 p.m.; Grinnell (10-10) at Washington (8-17), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s semifinals — Xavier/Marion winner at No. 2 West Delaware (18-4), 7 p.m.; Grinnell/Washington winner at Clear Creek-Amana (14-8), 7 p.m.
West Delaware offensive leaders — Macey Kleitsch (.561 average, 11 runs, 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 26 RBIs); Heather Heims (.480, 24 runs, 11 doubles, 6 home runs, 31 RBIs); Ella Koloc (.436, 22 runs, 8 doubles, 14 RBIs, 10 stolen bases); Leah Wegmann (.424, 5 doubles, 17 RBIs); Eve Wedewer (.417, 27 runs, 8 doubles, 13 RBIs, 15 stolen bases); Alissa Holtz (.361, 20 runs, 4 doubles, 5 home runs, 16 RBIs); Eva Winn (.338, 12 runs, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 16 RBIs); Alivia Schulte (.333, 25 runs, 2 RBIs, 24 stolen bases)
West Delaware pitching leaders — Kleitsch (11-3, 0.85 ERA, 115 2/3 innings, 5 walks, 89 strikeouts); Erin Mullen (7-1, 4.85 ERA, 43 1/3 innings, 10 walks, 7 strikeouts)
Outlook — West Delaware leads the regional in team batting average (.381), runs (171), hits (254), doubles (56), home runs (15), RBIs (163), stolen bases (85) and team earned run average (1.94), and as a team has only struck out 67 times in more than 650 at-bats. The Hawks have won 12 straight games entering tonight’s season finale against Western Dubuque. West Delaware has not faced any of the other teams in the regional.
REGION 8
Thursday’s quarterfinals — Clinton (4-14) at Dubuque Wahlert (10-12), 5 p.m.; Maquoketa (4-16) at DeWitt Central (10-13), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s semifinals — Clinton/Wahlert winner at No. 3 North Scott (13-9), 7 p.m.; Maquoketa/DeWitt winner at No. 12 Western Dubuque (10-6), 7 p.m.
Wahlert offensive leaders — Maria Roth (.459 average, 16 runs, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 13 RBIs); Anna Chapman (.314, 3 runs, 1 home run, 3 RBIs); Izzy Pfeiffer (.313, 9 runs, 1 home run, 12 RBIs); Bailey Welu (.308, 5 runs, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 11 RBIs); Natalie Kelzer (.298, 14 runs, 5 RBIs); Paige Hummel (.292, 3 doubles, 9 RBIs); Mary Kate King (.271, 12 runs, 1 double, 4 RBIs)
Wahlert pitching leaders — Anna Chapman (3-5, 1.46 ERA, 57 2/3 innings, 21 walks, 94 strikeouts); Kathryn Nedder (4-2, 1 save, 4.06 ERA, 48 1/3 innings, 17 walks, 42 strikeouts); Lily Roth (3-4, 5.19 ERA, 28 1/3 innings, 13 walks, 12 strikeouts)
Maquoketa offensive leaders — Clare Hackman (.438 average, 14 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 9 RBIs); Addie Bowman (.400, 13 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 10 RBIs, 6 stolen bases); Mikaela Burken (.361, 7 runs, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 4 RBIs); Jenna Wiebenga (.312, 6 runs, 3 doubles, 9 RBIs); Laney Hafner (.300, 3 runs, 2 doubles, 6 RBIs)
Maquoketa pitching leaders — Cavanagh (2-5, 4.99 ERA, 40 2/3 innings, 25 walks, 20 strikeouts); Wiebenga (2-9, 6.61 ERA, 72 innings, 13 walks, 27 strikeouts)
Western Dubuque offensive leaders — Sydney Kennedy (.500 average, 3 runs, 5 doubles, 10 RBIs); Sara Horsfield (.471, 10 runs, 1 double, 3 RBIs); Meg Besler (.381, 1 run, 1 double, 4 RBIs); Jacie Walters (.290, 8 runs, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 6 RBIs); Ella Link (.250, 4 runs, 2 doubles, 7 RBIs)
Western Dubuque pitching leaders — Kennedy (6-2, 0.67 ERA, 52 innings, 13 walks, 72 strikeouts); Meredith Hoerner (2-3, 4.41 ERA, 33 1/3 innings, 10 walks, 33 strikeouts)
Outlook — Wahlert’s only regular-season opponent in this regional is Western Dubuque, and the teams split their June 18 doubleheader. Wahlert won three consecutive games to close the regular season, all by a single run. Maquoketa has had a tough run this season, but swept a doubleheader against South Tama to close the regular-season and snap an eight-game losing streak. The Cardinals faced quarterfinal opponent DeWitt on June 18, but lost both ends of the WaMaC Conference doubleheader, 5-3 and 7-2. Maquoketa also lost to regional favorite North Scott, 17-2, on June 26. Western Dubuque hasn’t faced anyone in the regional other than Wahlert,and is 3-3 over its last six games entering tonight’s game against West Delaware. The Bobcats’ Kennedy boasts the top ERA among pitchers with a minimum 33 innings in the regional. Wahlert’s Chapman is second.