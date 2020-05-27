The Iowa Games will carry on in a significantly scaled-back manner this summer, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Iowa Games officials on Tuesday announced plans to cancel 43 activities from the annual festival. That leaves 22 activities remaining on the summer schedule.
“The Summer Iowa Games takes months of coordination and a tremendous amount of effort from our staff,” Chuck Long, the Iowa Games CEO/Executive Director, said in a press release. “There are still many unknowns about COVID-19 and the reopening process so we cannot justify holding the Games as it puts our athletes, coaches, volunteers, and staff at risk.”
The remaining list includes: whitewater slalom, bowling districts, bocce, duathlon and triathlon, footgolf, disc golf, golf, light saber, sand volleyball, water skiing, 3D archery, black power pistol, cycling time trial, cycling road race, big fish classic, black powder rifle, bowling finals, high school team bowling, Hooverball, trapshooting and Midnight Madness. Those activities are subject to change based on guidelines and restrictions.
For more information on the festival, visit www.iowagames.org.
DARLINGTON HIRES GIRLS HOOPS COACH
Brad Solberg, the baseball coach at Darlington High School for the past six seasons, will take over the girls basketball program at the school this season. He replaces Kelly Rose, who has coached the Redbirds for the past seven seasons.
Solberg coached the boys basketball team at Belmont this season.
BELLEVUE SEMI-PRO TOURNAMENT SET
The Bellevue semi-pro baseball tournament first-round action begins Thursday at Cole Park and is scheduled to conclude June 5 with the championship game.
Tournament play begins with Bernard facing the Dubuque Packers at 6:45 p.m. and Epworth meeting Balltown at 8:15 p.m. Thursday. The following day, the host team meets Holy Cross at 6:45 p.m., and Zwingle plays Placid at 8:15 p.m.
The bottom half of the bracket includes four first-round games on Saturday, May 30. That includes Peosta vs. the Dubuque Budweisers at noon, Rickardsville vs. Worthington at 1:30 p.m., Farley vs. Dyersville at 3:30 p.m. and Key West vs. Cascade at 5:30 p.m. The four quarterfinals are scheduled for May 31 and the semifinals are June 3.