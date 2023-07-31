Eric Pollard picked up his third IMCA Late Model feature of the season and inched closer to Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway points leader Luke Merfeld on Sunday night, when the Julien Dubuque Classic closed the Dubuque County Fair.

Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, trailed Dubuque’s Merfeld by 11 points entering the night and won after starting third. Merfeld dropped eight spots to take 12th.

