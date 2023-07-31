Eric Pollard picked up his third IMCA Late Model feature of the season and inched closer to Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway points leader Luke Merfeld on Sunday night, when the Julien Dubuque Classic closed the Dubuque County Fair.
Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, trailed Dubuque’s Merfeld by 11 points entering the night and won after starting third. Merfeld dropped eight spots to take 12th.
Dubuque’s Joel Callahan finished second, while the top five also included Nick Marolf, of Moscow, Iowa; Jason Udelhofen, of Potosi, Wis.; and Dubuque’s Ron Klein in the 25-lap main event.
Jason Schueller jumped two spots from his starting spot to win a 20-lap IMCA Modified feature at Dubuque for the first time this season. Zane DeVilbiss, of Farmington, N.M., charged eight spots to take second, while Freeport, Ill., drivers Joe Huenefeld and Jamie Pfeiffer went 3-4, and the top two in points — Dubuque’s Jed Freiburger and Dustin Wilwert — ran fifth and sixth. Freiburger entered the night with a 25-point lead on Wilwert.
Lee Kinsella earned his second IMCA Stock Car feature win of the season and first since opening night on May 21 by jumping one spot from his starting position in the 12-lap feature. He entered the night second in points, just three behind Jerry Miles, the Bernard, Iowa, driver who finished fifth. Richard Nelson, of Dyersville, Iowa, took second, followed by Mitchell Evens, of Dubuque, and Jadin Ruf, of Darlington, Wis.
Jarrett Franzen, of Maquoketa, Iowa, earned his first IMCA SportMod feature of the season by denying points leader Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., of a fifth win this season. Rusty DeShaw, of Farley, Iowa, finished third in the 15-lap race, followed by Shaine Bennett, of Mineral Point, Wis.; and Bob Silaggi, of Freeport, Ill. Franzen opened the night in ninth place in the season points standings, while Roth held an eight-point lead on Justin Becker, of Bernard, Iowa. Becker finished seventh on Sunday night.
Andrew Burk, the season points leader in the IMCA Hobby Stock division jumped up two spots from his starting position to win his fifth 15-lap feature in eight weeks of racing at Dubuque this season. The Milan, Ill., driver carried a 20-point lead on Dubuque’s David Crimmins entering the night, and Crimmins did not race. Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis., finished second, followed by Lukas Short, of Maquoketa, Iowa; Manny Bennett, of Shullsburg, Wis.; and Jordan Miles, of Bernard, Iowa, in the top five.
Ross Crist defeated fellow Darlington, Wis., driver Josh Chambers to win the 10-lap 4-Cylinder feature race. Mitch Current, of Maquoketa, Iowa, placed third; John W. Campbell, of Dubuque, took fourth; and Bryce Grolbert, of Dodgeville, Wis., finished fifth. Crist became the third winner in four features this season at Dubuque.