It’s impossible to sugarcoat: The 2018 season was a challenging one for Dubuque Wahlert.
Now, a year after finishing an 0-9 campaign, the Golden Eagles have a new coach and new systems, and a few new faces.
They also have a whole new mindset as Jamie Marshall takes over from former coach Travis Zajac, who took a job at Grundy Center in the offseason.
“We struggled, and guys don’t want to experience that again, so we’re working twice as hard this year so we can avoid that,” said quarterback and captain Isaac Ripley. “Coach has brought a lot of energy, a lot of hope for us, and I think we’re just coming together as a team right now and that scrimmage Friday really helped us. Guys just don’t want to have that losing feeling again, so that’s a big motivator for us coming into the season.”
Marshall comes to Wahlert from NCAA Division II Lindenwood University, where he spent three seasons as defensive coordinator. He also coached at Drake (1999-2006) and Montana State (2007-15).
“The culture is completely different and way better, I think,” said two-way lineman Marik Dickson. “He’s really instilled in us the little things, and just to focus on the team aspects and even loving your teammates. That’s made a huge difference and it’s just a really good thing to lean on when things are getting tough.”
A 1995 Wahlert graduate, Marshall was a three-year starter at defensive back for Drake.
“It’s been real enjoyable. It’s been fun getting to know the guys,” Marshall said. “They’ve been working hard and just like today, we had a great practice and a lot of enthusiasm out there and a good belief.
“We haven’t even really touched on the performance from a year ago. I think at the high school level, there’s so many variables from year to year, and you can have one class leave and then you get a new group coming in and it’s a completely different team. So we’re not dwelling on the past, we’re just really enjoying what we have now. We want a program that attracts people, and I think the more our kids in the program are enjoying what’s going on, I think we’ll get out that we’re a good place to take a look.”
Wahlert has battled numbers in the past, most notably last season when the varsity team struggled to find 20 juniors and seniors on a roster that carried just 24 players. This year, the Golden Eagles have 28 varsity players and nearly 50 players in the program.
There will be other obvious changes, too. Marshall expects to run an offense that finds a balance between rushing and passing. The defense will go from a traditional front with four down linemen to a three-man front, with different linebacker and secondary packages depending on the situation.
“We’re trying to stretch our roster, so we’re trying to find some type of role for as many guys as we can,” Marshall said. “If we can save four or five reps on one of our guys, then that’s what we want to do. It’s certainly a challenge, but the styles on offense and defense and multiple position guys can help us out.”
Marshall also said they will rotate two quarterbacks, Ripley and Charlie Fair, to replace two-year starter Bryce Osterberger.
“I love it. He’s one of my better friends, we love competing and I think we’re both doing a great job,” Ripley said. “It’s going to be fun to see what happens. Not a lot of teams have two quarterbacks like us who can make plays with our legs and our arms.
“For me personally it gives me a little more motivation because I know if I don’t do this perfectly, there’s someone else he’s going to put in. For me, I ‘ve got to work twice as hard to try and maintain my spot. It’s a big motivator. I love competition. The more the better is my mindset. So, if we’ve got guys competing, that just makes me want to go out and earn it twice as hard.”
But to reach their goals, Wahlert will need to rise quickly.
The Eagles open the season with consecutive home games against perennial powers West Delaware and Davenport Assumption. An October homestand will see Western Dubuque and Cedar Rapids Xavier — the two teams that played for the Class 3A championship last season — coming to the Rock Bowl in consecutive weeks.
“We’re going to find out if we can handle adversity,” Marshall said. “There’s going to be some hard situations on Friday nights and the first two, West Delaware and then Assumption, are going to test us. We’ll find out how together we are as we take on West Delaware this Friday. I think we’re a close team, but until we get adversity we’ll never really know.”