During the Iowa Class 2A preliminary substate matchup between Dubuque Hempstead and Western Dubuque on Saturday, Kareem Kassas at No. 1 singles for the Mustangs represented the only player in either lineup who played any varsity matches two years ago.
So, it was a pretty remarkable feat that both teams qualified for substate and squared off at Roos Courts, where the Mustangs secured a 5-0 victory. Despite the lopsided score, the match itself was a true testament to how far both programs have come this season.
“Only returning one varsity player, we weren’t really sure what the season was going to look like,” Hempstead coach Andrew Roos said. “As it turns out, we do have a deep team. Plus, our sixth, seventh and eighth players have all traded wins in tiebreakers. It’s nice to have that competition and depth with these guys.”
The Mustangs (9-6) advanced to Saturday’s substate final in Bettendorf for a rematch with Iowa City West (13-1), with the winner advancing to the team state tournament. The Trojans blanked Hempstead, 9-0, on April 24.
“It’s going to take a lot of confidence in ourselves, and we’ve got to come ready to play,” said Hempstead senior Gabe Noel, who plays at No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles for the Mustangs. “A lot of people came into this match thinking Western Dubuque might win, and now a lot of people will think Iowa City West will do the same thing. We have to take advantage of that. We’re a good team and I think we can get them.”
Kassas has been the leader for Hempstead, which put the match with the Bobcats away in singles. Kassas rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over WD’s Michael Kemp at No. 1, and Jake Althaus was equally impressive at No. 2 with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Cayle Hermsen. The Mustang duo continues to build momentum after qualifying for the state doubles tournament last week.
“It’s a really great feeling,” said Kassas, a senior. “It’s a really nice way to show our results from all the hard work we’ve put in. It wasn’t official (at the beginning of the season), but deep down Jake and I both knew that we’d have a much better chance going in together instead of individually.
“Spending a lot of time together in the offseason has really helped with our chemistry. We have a lot of fun on the court together. It’s going to be a really great experience, and I’m really happy that I can finish off my career hopefully on a high note.”
Their chemistry has grown stronger as the season has progressed, and Kassas and Althaus were a third-set tiebreaker away from a district championship.
“It was so much fun playing out there with him,” said Althaus, a sophomore. “We were having a blast the entire time. We were just focused on one more point and trying to make it.
“We have a really good relationship. We can always talk about what we’re doing out there. Sometimes we just think it and know what the other’s about to do. It’s just really fun and really good tennis.”
Behind their top two players, the Mustangs have developed a strong core that has them one win away from state as a unit. Colin Nelson, a senior, earned a strong 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 3 over WD’s Brayden Wickham, while sophomore Grant Nelson cruised at No. 6 past Kayden Singh, 6-0, 6-1. Noel clinched the win for Hempstead with a 7-5, 6-0 win at No. 4 over Blake Wickham, and senior Andrew Johnson’s match with WD’s Ben Fett did not finish. Johnson was en route to victory, leading by a 7-6 (7-2), 5-3 score.
“A lot of challenge matches with Kareem have made us all better,” said Noel, who has two older brothers in Colin and Carter who have also played at Hempstead. “Playing stronger players will help you get better. Going to Alpine (Tennis & Fitness) during the winter, playing doubles matches with these guys, I’m just having fun with it.”
Hempstead’s last hurdle arrives in the Trojans, whose only loss this season has come at the hands of undefeated Waukee.
“City West will be a battle,” Roos said. “All we can really hope for is to come out and play our best tennis of the season and let the chips fall where they may.”
The Bobcats boasted a young lineup this spring, and while they finished with an 0-15 mark, the grueling Mississippi Valley Conference competition set the Bobcats up for success as districts. WD placed third to qualify for the preliminary substate match with the Mustangs.
“That just goes to show how solid the MVC is up and down,” Bobcats first-year coach Brennan Koerperich said. “Our schedule is one of the toughest in the state, and that’s a credit to all the teams in the MVC and all the coaches’ hard work to get their athletes to where they are. It was nice to see some equal competition at districts, and that’s a credit to how hard the guys have worked during the season at every meet and every competition. There was no stone left unturned. Every guy played loose and like they had nothing to lose. They were having fun and that makes a big difference.”
While only three made the starting lineup, a group of five seniors left an impact with the program as it prepares for the future.
“Of our five seniors, everyone got a chance to play at the varsity level for the first time,” Koerperich said. “They have great leadership. Even though no one had any varsity experience, they fit right in and molded the underclassmen to show them what it takes to be successful in the sport. I can’t thank those seniors enough for doing that, because they’ve prepared our freshmen, sophomores and juniors with good knowledge, wisdom and experience to prepare for next year.”