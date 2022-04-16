Josh Hauge experienced a wide range of emotions on Friday.
The former Dubuque ThunderBirds coach couldn’t hide his excitement in an afternoon press conference introducing him as the new head coach of the Union College hockey program. At the same time, he found it difficult to leave behind his associate head coaching post at Clarkson University, where he spent the past seven seasons.
Both schools compete at the NCAA Division I level in the Eastern College Athletic Conference.
“If there’s ever been an emotional roller coaster of a day for me it was today,” Hauge, 43, said. “From last night when I got the call and we finalized all the details to this morning having to go into Clarkson’s locker room and letting a bunch of great young men know it was time for me to move on and that I was excited for my next journey, but they got me there.
“I owe those guys in that Clarkson locker room so much. And then, to be able to come here today and be able to talk to this group (of players means so much). These players are going to give me a chance. I’m not asking them right away to say, ‘Hey, I’m going to buy all in.’ I’m going to earn that from them. It’s going to take time and consistency from me, and it’s going to take proof. That’s what it takes to earn trust.”
Hauge, a Rosemount, Minn., native who played NCAA Division III hockey at Bethel University in Minnesota, began his coaching career with the Twin Cities Northern Lights of the Minnesota Jr. Hockey League in 2002-03 before moving within the league to the ThunderBirds for the following two seasons.
In his first season in Dubuque, he led the ThunderBirds to a 30-6-3-1 record, both MJHL championships and a trophy for reaching the semifinals at Nationals. The following year, the ThunderBirds went 31-10-4-3 and posted three runner-up finishes — in the MJHL’s regular-season and playoff races and at Nationals.
Hauge then moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, of the North American Hockey League in 2005-06 and served as an assistant coach for three seasons and as head coach for three more. He spent three seasons with the Tri-City Storm and one with the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League before moving to Clarkson in 2015-16.
The Golden Knights went 142-78-29, won the 2019 ECAC championship and made two NCAA tournament appearances with Hauge on staff.
“We are incredibly excited to have Josh Hauge as the next head coach of our men’s hockey program,” Union athletic director Jim McLaughlin said. “Josh stood out among an impressive pool of candidates, given his experience at multiple levels of junior and collegiate hockey as well as his vision for the future of this program.”
Hauge replaces Rick Bennett, the winningest coach in program history and the architect of the 2013-14 national championship team. Bennett stepped down in January after being placed on administrative leave following concerns about his coaching style.
Despite competing at the Division I level, Union will only begin to offer hockey scholarships next season. The Dutchmen also plan to move into a new arena in Schenectady, N.Y.