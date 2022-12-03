Rick Schatzabel felt as though he had a little something to prove — to the local bowling community, as well as himself — in the Eagle Point Software Big 10 tournament.
The defending champion won three matches last Saturday to claim the consolation bracket and earn a spot in the overall final against 2020 champion Andrew Gantenbein at 5 p.m. tonight at Cherry Lanes. Schatzabel will have to win twice to claim the $1,500 top prize in the 64-man, double-elimination tournament, while the runner-up pockets $900.
“I’m sure there were people who thought it was a bit of a fluke that I won it last year, just because I’m not as well-known a bowler as a lot of the guys in the Big 10,” Schatzabel said. “So, my goal for this year’s tournament was to make at least the top 10 to prove to them and to myself that, ‘Yeah, I am OK.’
“To be honest, I might have used up all of my luck last week, though. I bowled some extremely talented bowlers who all threw a better ball than me. I just ended up carrying a little bit better than they did, and I got a few sloppy strikes in there, too.”
Schatzabel, a left-hander, defeated Devin Eudaley, 670-642, in the opening match last week, while Jason Lanser advanced with a forfeit victory over Cody Beck. Schatzabel then took out Lanser, 679-630, in the semifinal round before shooting 267-258-208—733 for a 36-pin victory over winners’ bracket runner-up Josh Oertel.
As luck would have it, Schatzabel and Gantenbein bowled on adjacent lanes during league play Wednesday night at Sunset Lanes in Dickeyville, Wis. And neither bowler flinched.
“Rick and I are actually really good friends, so it was really no big deal at all,” Gantenbein, a right-hander, said Wednesday night. “It still hasn’t hit me yet that I’ll be bowling him, and I don’t think it will hit me until Saturday. But I do think this will be one of the more relaxed Big 10 finals you’ll see, just because it will be two good friends going at it. We’ve actually already made plans to hang out together after the match.
“Rick is definitely very capable of putting up a really big number. As long as I keep my focus on the lane and not the scores, I’ll be fine.”
Schatzabel counts Gantenbein among those bowlers he enjoys watching. Gantenbein currently owns the tournament’s high series, an 804, and bagged an 803 to defeat Oertel for the winners’ bracket crown.
“There are a few guys out there with what I consider pretty much the perfect approach that I would love to mimic,” Schatzabel said. “His approach is really powerful and smooth – almost like a perfectly executed dance. And that’s why he’s had so much success.”
Oertel finished third in the tournament and will pocket $700, while Lanser took fourth and a $500 pay day. Eudaley and Beck each earned $200.
