Rick Schatzabel felt as though he had a little something to prove — to the local bowling community, as well as himself — in the Eagle Point Software Big 10 tournament.

The defending champion won three matches last Saturday to claim the consolation bracket and earn a spot in the overall final against 2020 champion Andrew Gantenbein at 5 p.m. tonight at Cherry Lanes. Schatzabel will have to win twice to claim the $1,500 top prize in the 64-man, double-elimination tournament, while the runner-up pockets $900.

