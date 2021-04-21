DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Through the first five contests of this season, Dyersville Beckman has looked like a team poised to make a return to the state tournament for the first time since 2017.
After a 5-0 start to the year, the Trailblazers came into Tuesday’s home matchup against Marion as the No.1-ranked team in Class 1A. They had been dominant, scoring 19 goals and allowing just two.
On a frigid, sub-40-degree night, Class 2A Marion flipped the script and handed Beckman its first setback of the year, 2-1, at Beckman High School.
“We had way too many chances we didn’t convert into scores,” Beckman coach Mirek Laskowski said. “Too many easy touches and easy passes to the goalkeeper. You can’t do that, you have to finish strong.”
The Blazers (5-1) looked to take an early lead just minutes into the match when JT Recker’s corner kick centered nicely to Jack Gehling, who couldn’t quite control it for a shot on goal.
Marion went ahead at 24:13 of the first half when Levi Murphy controlled a loose ball on the left side of the pitch, worked toward the middle and sent a 15-yard shot over Beckman keeper Jason Koopmann into the upper-right corner for a 1-0 lead.
While the Blazers did not have many scoring chances in the half, they did have some promising passing attacks that just couldn’t connect.
Mitchell Naber had two consecutive opportunities with less than 10 minutes of the first. His header off a corner kick sailed wide left and his shot from 10 yards out after a deflection was handled by the keeper.
With 2:09 remaining, Owen Huehnergarth got loose on the right side, but didn’t get enough on the right foot to slip it past Marion keeper Calen Claypool.
“It’s always the last touch,” Laskowski said. “Owen almost got it. A little stronger, that would have been in the net.”
After an offsides call negated a Marion goal, Beckman finally got the equalizer with 16:22 left in the match. After Huehnergarth intercepted a pass to keep possession, he found Logan Burchard in the middle and he fired a right-footer from 15 yards for the tying score.
“We needed to get some shots on target because we hadn’t had many and I figured I had the shot and the leg,” said Burchard, who leads the team with five goals on the season. “I tried to aim it in the corner and that’s exactly where it went.”
It was short-lived, however.
Exactly two minutes later, Murphy struck again for Marion. The senior forward took a centering pass and sent a zipper past Koopman in the upper-right to give the lead back to Marion.
“We just allowed an easy shot on goal,” Laskowski said. “Jason is a good keeper, but he couldn’t do anything about that.”
Koopman did have a number of quality saves on the night, with the biggest being a diving effort to his right at 3:09 to keep it a one-score deficit, but the Blazers were unable to muster another scoring attack to even the score.
The match did include a bit of controversy.
At 10:31 of the second half, Beckman had its best chance to even the score with a beautiful set of touch passes from Huehnergarth to Naber toward the net. A questionable no-call on a takedown of Naber negated what looked to be a potential penalty kick opportunity.
Despite the loss, Laskowski thinks this may be just the right recipe for his team.
“We just needed a wake-up call,” Laskowski said. “It’s not easy. We are playing all tough teams early in the season. It’s going to be a good lesson for us.”
Added Burchard: “We are just going to push harder at practice now because we know how this feels and we just want to keep on getting better every day.”