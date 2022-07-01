The Iowa softball postseason begins today for programs in the state’s two smallest classifications.
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless noted. Here is a capsule look at regional brackets involving area teams, with statistics taken from Bound on Wednesday night:
CLASS 2A REGION 8
Today’s first-round pairings — Bellevue vs. Bellevue Marquette at Easton Valley; Postville at MFL/Mar-Mac
Wednesday’s quarterfinals — Bellevue/Marquette winner at No. 7 Wilton; Dyersville Beckman at Maquoketa Valley; Postville/MFL winner at Cascade; Clayton Ridge at South Winneshiek
Friday, July 8 semifinals — Bellevue/Marquette/Wilton winner vs. Maquoketa Valley/Beckman winner at Wilton; Postville/MFL/Cascade winner vs. Clayton Ridge/South Winn winner at Cascade
Monday, July 11 final — Semifinal winners at highest-ranked team
Bellevue leaders — Jami Portz (.343, 5 runs, 4 RBIs); Morgan Meyer (.273, 11 runs, 3 RBIs, 17 RBIs); Ava Yeager (.219, 3 runs); Aunika Hager (.192, 9 runs, 1 double, 3 RBIs, 12 stolen bases); Cydney Tath (3-9, 4.73 ERA, 108 innings, 95 strikeouts, 24 walks)
Marquette leaders — Megan Kremer (.474, 10 runs, 11 doubles, 5 home runs, 28 RBIs; 6-14, 5.45 ERA, 105 1/3 innings, 83 strikeouts, 56 walks); Renee Hartung (.452, 25 runs, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, 10 stolen bases); Elise Kilburg (.367, 18 runs, 2 doubles, 9 RBIs, 10 stolen bases); Skylar Sieverding (.322, 6 runs, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs); Addison Ploessl (.288, 5 runs, 3 doubles, 9 RBIs); Kaylee Koos (.273, 9 runs, 3 doubles, 18 RBIs)
Maquoketa Valley leaders — Carissa Sabers (.365, 14 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 13 RBIs); Cadence Freiburger (.338, 13 runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 19 RBIs; 1-5, 7.07 ERA, 31 2/3 innings, 14 strikeouts, 42 walks); Addie Vorwald (.326, 1 run, 3 doubles, 8 RBIs); Erin Knipper (.288, 13 runs, 4 doubles, 2 home runs, 8 RBIs); Macy Thompson (.283, 2 runs, 1 double, 5 RBIs; 3-3, 5.07 ERA, 66 1/3 innings, 37 strikeouts, 40 walks);
Beckman leaders — Shea Steffen (.344, 14 runs, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 18 RBIs); Mia Maiers (.339, 17 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 12 RBIs); Charley Wulfekuhle (.308, 7 runs, 1 double, 1 home run, 5 RBIs); Lauren Osterhaus (.275, 11 runs, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 13 RBIs); Reese Osterhaus (.254, 8 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 9 RBIs); Trista Schmidt (.237, 3 RBIs; 7-9, 4.99 ERA, 95 1/3 innings, 32 strikeouts, 18 walks)
Cascade leaders — Devin Simon (.475, 37 runs, 5 doubles, 7 triples, 6 home runs, 26 RBIs, 32 stolen bases; 3-1, 6.00 ERA, 18 2/3 innings, 13 strikeouts, 4 walks); Alyssa Lux (.355, 9 runs, 1 triple, 1 home run, 9 RBIs); Claudia Noonan (.345, 25 runs, 1 double, 1 triple, 14 RBIs, 18 stolen bases); Addison Frake (.258, 10 runs, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 8 RBIs); Taryn Hoffman (.254, 6 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 8 RBIs); Kate Green 6-10, 3.12 ERA, 103 1/3 innings, 61 strikeouts, 15 walks); Brianna Carroll (6-0, 3.67 ERA, 47 2/3 innings, 20 strikeouts, 19 walks)
Clayton Ridge leaders — JayLyn Moore (.415, 25 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 4 RBIs, 42 stolen bases); Mara Pierce (.400, 16 runs, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 10 RBIs); Camdyn Deutmeyer (.358, 19 runs, 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 19 RBIs); Morgan Pierce (.294, 16 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 14 RBIs); Mariha Werger (.271, 1 run, 2 doubles, 11 RBIs; 6-11, 4.13 ERA, 106 2/3 innings, 50 strikeouts, 56 walks)
Outlook — Marquette is 19-15 against the Comets since 2007, but Bellevue won this season’s only matchup, 3-2, on June 18. Marquette has lost eight straight entering the postseason; Bellevue has dropped three in a row. Bellevue lost to Wilton, 9-0, on June 9. Marquette did not play Wilton this season. Beckman is 7-3 against Maquoketa Valley since 2007, but the Wildcats have won three of the last four, including a 23-10 victory on May 27. Neither Beckman nor Maquoketa Valley played Wilton this season. Maquoketa Valley swept Marquette on June 7. Beckman hasn’t played either of the Bellevue schools. Cascade enters the playoffs having won 10 of its last 12 games. The Cougars haven’t faced either of their potential quarterfinal opponents, but beat South Winn, 6-3, on June 11. South Winn is 14-10 against Clayton Ridge since 2007, but the teams split their doubleheader this season, with South Winn winning the first game, 11-4, and Clayton Ridge winning the second, 8-7. Clayton Ridge has lost eight straight entering regionals.
CLASS 1A REGION 7
Today’s first-round pairings — Dunkerton at East Buchanan; West Central at Turkey Valley; Central Elkader at Lansing Kee; Wyoming Midland at Edgewood-Colesburg
Wednesday’s quarterfinals — East Buchanan/Dunkerton winner at No. 1 North Linn; West Central/Turkey Valley winner at Don Bosco, 5 p.m.; Elkader/Kee winner at No. 15 Central City; Midland/Ed-Co winner at Calamus-Wheatland
Friday, July 8 semifinals — East Buchanan/Dunkerton/North Linn winner vs. West Central/Turkey Valley/Don Bosco winner at North Linn; Elkader/Kee/Central City winner vs. Midland/Ed-Co/Cal-Wheat winner at Central City
Monday, July 11 final — Semifinal winners at highest-ranked team
Ed-Co leaders — Audrie Helmrichs (.347, 6 doubles, 23 RBIs); Ella Aulwes (.298, 29 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 6 RBIs, 36 stolen bases); Mikayla Thein (.268, 10 runs, 1 triple, 12 RBIs); Hailey Rausch (.260, 26 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 19 RBIs, 20 stolen bases); Rachel Eglseder (9-9, 3.25 ERA, 112 innings, 106 strikeouts, 21 walks); Marin Gaul (4-7, 4.34 ERA, 71 innings, 63 strikeouts, 55 walks)
Outlook — Ed-Co is 9-1 against Midland dating to 2018 and swept the Eagles, 16-5 and 9-3, this season. The Vikings split a doubleheader with Cal-Wheat on June 6. Cal-Wheat won the first game, 6-1; Ed-Co won the second game, 3-2. The Vikings beat potential semifinal opponents Lansing Kee and Central Elkader, but dropped both ends of a doubleheader to Central City.
