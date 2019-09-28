CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Lancaster Flying Arrows ran out to a 28-0 first quarter lead Friday night against the host Cuba City Cubans and never looked back, rolling to a 49-20 win following a brief weather delay. The win clinched a playoff berth for the Division 5 No. 3 ranked Arrows. Lancaster (6-0, 4-0) dominated both ends of the field in the first half with 166 yards rushing from senior Dawson Bowen, and 113 yards from fellow senior Corey Hahn, who broke the 1,000 yard mark in the second quarter.
“I had no idea I was even close to reaching that,” Hahn said. “It’s a nice honor, but I still have a job to do out there.”
Bowen finished the game with a pair of touchdowns while Hahn added three, all coming in the first half.
Defensively, the Arrows forced four first-half turnovers on the Cubans (1-5, 1-3), who finished the half with minus-2 rushing yards.
“When you are playing against a young team you always wonder how your team is going to respond,” Lancaster coach John Hoch said. “I thought our guys came out with a great start and got the job done. Our defense created turnovers, and anytime you can play on a short field, it makes the game more fun.”
The Arrows scored on their first play of the game on a 61-yard run from Bowen. Quarterback Hayden Knapp then connected with Bowen for a 21-yard score to put the Arrows up, 13-0.
Hahn then found some running room, scoring on three consecutive possessions on runs of 11, 38 and 8 yards, with the final score coming in the second quarter.
Cuba City got themselves on the scoreboard on a 2-yard run from sophomore quarterback Beau Kopp with 9:15 remaining in the first half. The Arrows responded on the kickoff with an 80-yard return from Preston Noethe.
Knapp would then run in a 2-yard score just before half to put the Arrows up, 49-6.
“Our goal tonight was to start fast,” Knapp said. “At this point in the season we just want to keep improving and getting better every week.”
The Cubans added a pair of second-half scores on a Kopp pass to Mitchell Osberg for 38 yards and a Chayse Barth run for 28 yards.
Kopp finished the game with 110 yards passing.
“We knew this win would get us in the playoffs and we got that job done,” Bowen said. “Now we are on to the next goal and just taking things one game at a time.”